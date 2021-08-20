How to Watch USA vs Switzerland Women’s Hockey Online

The U.S. Women’s Hockey Team will take on Switzerland in the preliminary round of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship on Friday night.

In the US, the game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Switzerland online:

FuboTV Free Trial

Get Sling TV

AT&T TV Free Trial

USA vs Switzerland Preview

The United States defeated the Russian Olympic Committee, 6-0 in pre-tournament action on August 18. Joel Johnson, head coach of the 2021 U.S. Women’s National Team, says his squad was glad to return after a near two-year hiatus, as the competition wasn’t held in 2020.

“I think you could feel the excitement from every player just to get back out on the ice in a game situation, but to then have a nice solid start like that is always a positive. I’m really excited to see what this team is capable of going forward in this tournament. We’re going to enjoy it today and then we’re back at it tomorrow getting ready for Switzerland on Friday,” Johnson said after the 6-0 win.

The Americans will be looking for their sixth World Championship, last winning it all in 2019 after a memorable shootout against Finland. The tournament kicks off on August 20, with gold medals being handed out on August 31.

Like all teams that arrived on Tuesday, the Swiss side had to quarantine for five days after arriving in Canada, and with workouts held individually in players’ hotel rooms as opposed to in public gyms, there have been several challenges to navigate.

“When the challenges are big, we are growing with them. Switzerland will go to the tournament stronger after these five days,” coach Michael Fischer said.

“It’s the first time for me to practice like that,” Switzerland forward Phoebe Staenz added. “It’s definitely different. But we have to do something. The main thing is we do something that is led. You don’t feel so alone when you see your teammates. It’s like group training and it makes a difference. I couldn’t imagine to just do nothing. But I’d love to be on the ice.”

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams:

Switzerland Roster: Forwards: Rahel Enzler, Mara Frey, Emma Ingold, Lena Marie Lutz, Alina Marti, Alina Müller, Evelina Raselli, Lisa Rüedi, Dominique Rüegg, Noemi Ryhner, Phoebe Staenz, Lara Stalder, Kaleigh Quennec, Laura Zimmermann Defenders: Lara Christen, Sarah Forster, Janine Hauser, Nadine Hofstetter, Sinja Leemann, Shannon Sigrist, Nicole Vallario, Stefanie Wetli. Goaltenders: Andrea Brändli, Saskia Maurer, Caroline Spies

United States Roster: Forwards: Dani Cameranesi, Alex Carpenter, Jesse Compher, Kendall Coyne Schofield, Britta Curl, Brianna Decker, Lacey Eden, Amanda Kessel, Hilary Knight, Abbey Murphy, Kelly Pannek, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra, Grace Zumwinkle Defenders: Cayla Barnes, Megan Bozek, Natalie Buchbinder, Jincy Dunne, Savannah Harmon, Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Lee Stecklein Goaltenders: Alex Cavallini, Nicole Hensley, Aerin Frankel