How to Watch USA vs Cuba WBC Semifinal Online for Free

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is down to its final four teams. The first semifinal, between Team USA and Team Cuba, will be televised on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Cuba streaming live online:

USA vs Cuba WBC Preview

The final four teams in the 2023 World Baseball Classic are Cuba, Japan, Mexico and the United States. The two semifinal games will see Cuba face off with Team USA on March 19 and Japan take on Mexico on March 20. The winners of each game will play for the title on March 21.

Team USA reached the semifinal in dramatic fashion. They played Venezuela in the quarterfinal and Venezuela was leading 7 to 6 after seven innings. But in the eighth inning, Tim Anderson walked, Pete Alonso singled and then J.T. Realmuto was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Trea Turner. There was a pitching change, but it didn’t matter — Turner hit a grand slam on an 0-2 count to give Team USA a 9-7 lead, which they held on to in the bottom of the eighth and the bottom of the ninth.

In a post-game interview with the MLB Network, Turner said it was a team effort.

“You don’t care who gets the job done, you want to win and that’s why we’re here. I felt like a lot of guys contributed tonight, it was a big team win. We played really well, they played really well. It was cool to come out on top of that one,” said Turner.

He also said it was a bit surreal to be greeted in the dugout by legendary player Ken Griffey Jr., who is the hitting coach for Team USA.

“That sounds crazy. I think I’ve only caught one foul ball in my life at Marlins games and it was his, so to go from that kid 10, 12 years old, watching him play to him teaching me how to hit a little bit is kind of wild. It was fun all around, it was just electric,” said Turner, adding, “I’m sure he gets that all the time, he gets, ‘You’re my favorite player,’ so he’s gotta be used to it by now. He had that swag, everyone loved him when he was playing and it’s just cool having him in the clubhouse now.”

He was also asked how this walk-off grand slam to advance to the World Baseball Classic semifinals compares to his World Series win — Turner was on the 2019 Washington Nationals squad that beat the Houston Astros in seven games to win the title that year. Turner said he has never been in a game as loud as the World Baseball Classic quarterfinal.

“This ranks right up there with that. It’s probably the loudest game I’ve played ever. When they started chipping away and they took the lead, that was crazy. But we just kept battling … make pitches, make plays and it was just enough to come out on top like I said, but it was fun and the fans are a big reason why it was fun,” said Turner, adding, “My parents and my wife and kid were here. Hopefully, it wasn’t too loud and they had to take him home, but I enjoy sharing these moments with everybody down here, especially my family.”

The Team USA vs Team Cubs semifinal is on Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.