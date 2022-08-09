USA vs Germany Juniors Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch

Team USA takes on Germany in the 2022 IHF World Juniors Championships on Tuesday, August 9.

In the United States, every 2022 IIHF World Juniors Championship game will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Germany (10 p.m. ET start time) and every other game of the tournament online:

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, both of which can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Germany Juniors live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NHL Network and 45-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle, which you can watch for free through August 20:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Germany Juniors live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NHL Network is included in “Ultimate” and “Premier,” but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Germany Juniors live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

USA vs Germany Juniors Hockey Preview

The U.S. and Germany face off at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships on Tuesday after a long wait. Previously postponed in December 2021 over COVID-19, the world’s best junior hockey teams take the ice in Canada.

Team USA comes into the tournament with talented college players from Denver, Michigan, and Minnesota. Denver players Carter Mazur and Sean Behrens combined for 67 points last season. Minnesota’s Brock Faber and Matthew Knies combing for 72 points last winter. Michigan’s Jacob Truscott, Luke Hughes, and Macki Samoskevich combined for 85 last season.

“I am more of a leader by example,” Faber, a team captain, said via USAHockey.com’s Steve Drumwright. “Maybe not as vocal, obviously I try to be, but more just doing the right things. Trying to be a good person and player on and off the ice. That’s kind of just how I’ve been raised my whole life.”

“It’s kind of about how each role matters and finding ways to lead in your own way,” Faber added. “That gets the whole team in there. That’s kind of been something that’s opened my eyes a little bit. But other than that, it’s just you know, trying to be myself and do what I can to be the best person and player I can be.”

Faber notably played for Team USA in the Olympics in Beijing. Team USA cam up short in the quarterfinals of the Winter Games against Slovakia.

Germany has talent in Ryan Del Monte, Luca Munzenberger, Luca Hauf, and goalie Florian Bugl. Del Monte had 21 points for the Barrie Colts junior team of the Ontario Hockey League last season. Munzenberger played 32 games at defenseman for Vermont last winter. Hauf posted 32 points for Krefelder Ev 1981 U23 last season. Bugl played for the Red Bull Hockey Juniors of the AlpsHL and last season and posted a 13-7 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.27 goals against average.