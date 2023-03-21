USA vs Japan WBC Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Putting an appropriate cap on what has been a thrilling tournament thus far, Team USA will take on Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic final on Tuesday.

In the US, the game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Japan streaming live online:

USA vs Japan WBC Final Preview

The United States national baseball team came from behind on a go-ahead grand slam by Trea Turner to win their quarterfinal matchup 9-7 against Venezuela and advance to face Cuba in the semifinals. There, they put on an impressive display of hitting and beat Cuba by a score of 14-2.

For Japan, they put forth a decisive victory in the quarterfinals over Italy, 9-3, then came from behind to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in their semifinal game to defeat Mexico 6-5.

So the game between Team USA and Team Japan should be a fight to the finish. Arizona Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the U.S., while Shota Imanaga of the Japanese professional team the Yokohama DeNA BayStars will start the game for Japan. Kelly has only pitched in one World Baseball Classic game so far, when the U.S. played Colombia in their final game of pool play. Kelly pitched the first three innings of that game, giving up two runs on four hits.

In an interview ahead of the semifinals, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa told MLB Tonight that this is all about pure joy for the players and he loves how much they have bought into this tournament.

“Overall, I’m blown away by the guys’ buy-in. They came together quick, they want this bad … I wanted them to act like they were 12 years old again — if someone goes deep, we’re at home plate. That’s what we’re doing. It’s on, boys. That’s what I’ve been blown away with, their buy-in and want to be here,” said DeRosa.

He went on to say that he has been depending on his coaching staff for everything and they’ve been instrumental for all the players.

“Obviously, the coaching staff I have is second to none. Honestly. I’ve been leaning on them heavily,” said DeRosa, adding that it’s tricky to figure out who all should play every night because this is essentially spring training for the roster.

“It’s a constant reshuffling every night til 3, 4 in the morning with [coaches] Andy Pettitte, Brian McCann, Mikey Young, Dino, Rags, everybody trying to give us, not a script, but a nice plan for how we can go,” said DeRosa.