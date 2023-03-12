USA vs Mexico World Baseball Classic Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The second World Baseball Classic game for the U.S. in the round-robin pool play is against Mexico on Sunday night.

The game (10 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Mexico streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FS1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

USA vs Mexico WBC Preview

For the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the 20 participating teams are divided into four pools of five teams apiece. The pools are as follows:

Pool A: Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama

Pool B: Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic

Pool C: United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain

Pool D: Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua

The first games of pool C were Colombia vs Mexico and the United States vs Great Britain. Colombia defeated Mexico by a score of 5-4, while the United State beat Great Britain 6-2, so Mexico is certainly looking to bounce back from that loss if they have any hope of advancing out of pool C.

Mark DeRosa, a former MLB player and current MLB Network analyst, is the manager for Team USA. The U.S. roster for the tournament is as follows:

Pitchers

Jason Adam

Daniel Bard

David Bednar

Kyle Freeland

Kendall Graveman

Merrill Kelly

Lance Lynn

Miles Mikolas

Adam Ottavino

Ryan Pressly

Brooks Raley

Brady Singer

Adam Wainwright

Devin Williams

Catchers

Kyle Higashioka

J.T. Realmuto

Will Smith

Infielders

Pete Alonso

Tim Anderson

Nolan Arenado

Paul Goldschmidt

Jeff McNeil

Trea Turner

Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders

Mookie Betts

Cedric Mullins

Kyle Schwarber

Mike Trout

Kyle Tucker

Coaches

David Righetti, bullpen

Lou Collier, first base

Dino Ebel, third base

Andy Pettitte, pitching

Jerry Manuel, bench

Ken Griffey Jr., hitting

Managing the Mexican National Team is former MLB player Benji Gil. The roster for Team Mexico is as follows:

Pitchers

Jaime Arias

Erubiel Armenta

Javier Assad

Manny Barreda

Victor Castaneda

Luis Cessa

Jesus Cruz

Giovanny Glalegos

Yeury Gervacio

Felipe Gonzalez

Adrian Martinez

Oliver Perez

Roel Ramirez

Alan Rangel

Gerardo Reyes

Wilmer Rios

JoJo Romero

Jake Sanchez

Patrick Sandoval

Julio Urias

Jose Uruidy

Cesar Vargas

Taijuan Walker

Samuel Zazueta

Catchers

Austin Barnes

Angel Lopez

Alexis Wilson

Infielders

Jonathan Aranda

Joey Meneses

Isaac Paredes

Rowdy Tellez

Alan Trejo

Luis Urias

Roberto Valenzuela

Outfielders

Randy Arozarena

Jose Cardona

Jarren Duran

Alek Thomas

Alex Verdugo

Coaches

Vinny Castilla, bench

Jacob Cruz, hitting

Bobby Magallanes, hitting

Elmer Dessens, pitching

Gil Velazquez, first base

Tony Perezchica, third base

Horacio Ramirez, bullpen

Ever Magallanes, bullpen

The US vs Mexico WBC game airs live on Sunday, March 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.