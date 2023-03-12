USA vs Mexico World Baseball Classic Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The second World Baseball Classic game for the U.S. in the round-robin pool play is against Mexico on Sunday night.
The game (10 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.
Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Mexico streaming live online:
Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.
Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FS1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.
Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.
Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.
Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.
Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.
USA vs Mexico WBC Preview
For the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the 20 participating teams are divided into four pools of five teams apiece. The pools are as follows:
Pool A: Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama
Pool B: Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic
Pool C: United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain
Pool D: Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua
The first games of pool C were Colombia vs Mexico and the United States vs Great Britain. Colombia defeated Mexico by a score of 5-4, while the United State beat Great Britain 6-2, so Mexico is certainly looking to bounce back from that loss if they have any hope of advancing out of pool C.
Mark DeRosa, a former MLB player and current MLB Network analyst, is the manager for Team USA. The U.S. roster for the tournament is as follows:
Pitchers
Jason Adam
Daniel Bard
David Bednar
Kyle Freeland
Kendall Graveman
Merrill Kelly
Lance Lynn
Miles Mikolas
Adam Ottavino
Ryan Pressly
Brooks Raley
Brady Singer
Adam Wainwright
Devin Williams
Catchers
Kyle Higashioka
J.T. Realmuto
Will Smith
Infielders
Pete Alonso
Tim Anderson
Nolan Arenado
Paul Goldschmidt
Jeff McNeil
Trea Turner
Bobby Witt Jr.
Outfielders
Mookie Betts
Cedric Mullins
Kyle Schwarber
Mike Trout
Kyle Tucker
Coaches
David Righetti, bullpen
Lou Collier, first base
Dino Ebel, third base
Andy Pettitte, pitching
Jerry Manuel, bench
Ken Griffey Jr., hitting
Managing the Mexican National Team is former MLB player Benji Gil. The roster for Team Mexico is as follows:
Pitchers
Jaime Arias
Erubiel Armenta
Javier Assad
Manny Barreda
Victor Castaneda
Luis Cessa
Jesus Cruz
Giovanny Glalegos
Yeury Gervacio
Felipe Gonzalez
Adrian Martinez
Oliver Perez
Roel Ramirez
Alan Rangel
Gerardo Reyes
Wilmer Rios
JoJo Romero
Jake Sanchez
Patrick Sandoval
Julio Urias
Jose Uruidy
Cesar Vargas
Taijuan Walker
Samuel Zazueta
Catchers
Austin Barnes
Angel Lopez
Alexis Wilson
Infielders
Jonathan Aranda
Joey Meneses
Isaac Paredes
Rowdy Tellez
Alan Trejo
Luis Urias
Roberto Valenzuela
Outfielders
Randy Arozarena
Jose Cardona
Jarren Duran
Alek Thomas
Alex Verdugo
Coaches
Vinny Castilla, bench
Jacob Cruz, hitting
Bobby Magallanes, hitting
Elmer Dessens, pitching
Gil Velazquez, first base
Tony Perezchica, third base
Horacio Ramirez, bullpen
Ever Magallanes, bullpen
The US vs Mexico WBC game airs live on Sunday, March 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.