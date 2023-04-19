USA vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The USA men’s soccer team will take on Mexico in a friendly matchup at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on April 19.

The match (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TBS (English) and NBC Universo (Spanish), but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Peacock TV, HBO Max, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of the different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Mexico:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC Universo and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Mexico (Spanish broadcast) live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TBS is included in every one, and HBO Max is available as an add-on to any of the packages (if you’re planning on keeping it long-term, you can get three months of HBO Max for free if you add it to “Choice” or above), and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website. You can also watch on the HBO Max app if you sign in using your DirecTV Stream credentials.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for the other streaming services, Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month) is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the match:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with TBS, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

USA vs Mexico Preview

Both teams enter this game with loads at stake. A convincing win could elevate USMNT interim head coach Anthony Hudson to a more permanent position, while Mexico coach Diego Cocca, who has been the squad’s head coach for exactly two games, could endear himself to fans much more quickly.

“We are delighted with the group we have put together. Anytime you get to play against your closest rivals it’s a special opportunity, and we have players who understand what this rivalry is all about and are ready to compete,” Hudson said in a statement, via the team’s official website. “It’s another chance to build on the progress we have made in the last four years and prepare for the defense of our two CONCACAF titles this summer.”

The interim coach knows what a win could mean for his career, but he’s not focused on that. “It would be amazing to beat Mexico, and if it’s in a convincing fashion, even better,” said Hudson, via The Dallas Morning News. “Regarding my personal situation, it is what worries me the least. My focus is on preparing the players for them to give their best every time we play. That’s my only goal.”

Over its last four matches against Mexico, The United States has won four matches and the two teams have come to one draw.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams heading into the match:

Mexico roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Carlos Acevedo, Luis Malagón, José Antonio Rodriguez

DEFENDERS: Kevin Álvarez, Julián Araujo, Néstor Araujo, Omar Campos, Jesús Gallardo, Victor Guzmán, Israel Reyes, Gilberto Sepúlveda

MIDFIELDERS: Efrain Alvarez, Uriel Antuna, Fernando Beltrán, Alan Cervantes, Luis Chávez, Ozziel Herrera, Aldo Rocha, Carlos Rodríguez, Érick Sánchez, Alexis Vega

FORWARDS: Roberto de la Rosa, Edgar Iván López

United States roster:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson, Drake Callender, Roman Celentano

DEFENDERS: DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Sergino Dest, Matt Miazga, Shaq Moore, Julian Gressel, Joshua Wynder, Caleb Wiley,

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Roldan, Jackson Yueill, James Sands, Alan Sonora, Aidan Morris

FORWARDS: Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Brandon Vazquez, Cade Cowell