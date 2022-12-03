USA vs Netherlands Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The United States takes on the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the World Cup on Saturday, December 3.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Netherlands streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Netherlands live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Netherlands live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com.

If you've used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo's coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch USA vs Netherlands live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Netherlands live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Netherlands live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com.

USA vs Netherlands Preview

The United States returns to the Round of 16 for the first time since 2014 from its 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday, November 29. Now, the U.S. men’s national team seeks its first quarterfinal appearance in 20 years when facing the Netherlands on Saturday.

“From here, anything can happen,” U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter told the media via NPR. “All we need to do is play one game at a time. There’s no need to even project how far this team can go because our next match is against Holland, and that’s our main focus.”

While the Americans have mustered only two goals in the tournament thus far, the team hasn’t lost yet with a 1-0-2 mark. The Netherlands (2-0-1) meanwhile has five goals and two shutout wins thus far. Berhalter said the U.S. has done its homework.

“We’ve had multiple people at [the Netherlands] group stage games,” Berhalter said via NPR, “so [we’re] really doing a deep dive on them. All the information was presented to us immediately after the game against Iran. You [also] have to realize it could be a 120-minute exercise and you have to plan your lineups and substitutions accordingly. And then finally you have the penalty kicks, which we practiced yesterday and we’ll practice again today.”

Another challenge awaits U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner, who has two clean sheets in a win and tie during Group B. After two ties, the U.S. broke through with a win on the third try amid Turner’s second clean sheet. Turner’s success on the world stage is the latest of his improbable story of moving up from a small Division I school, Fairfield, in Connecticut.

“I’ve done my reflecting. It’s crazy — bananas even,” Turner told The Washington Post before the World Cup. “It’s stuff you wouldn’t even think to write about because it would be like, ‘Oh, that doesn’t even make sense. That’s not real.’ It’s a pretty wild story compared to the people that I share a locker room with every day and their upbringing through the game. It’s a unicorn.”

Christian Pulisic, who scored the game-winning goal against Iran as he got injured, will play against the Netherlands on Saturday. Pulisic sustained a pelvic contusion from his collision amid the goal.

“[The U.S.] is a very energetic squad, with physically strong players,” Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal told reporters through an interpreter via NPR. “That’s tough for any opponent, and you can tell with their results. I don’t think [the U.S. advancing to the knockout round] is a surprise, to be frank. I expected they would progress after the first match [against Wales].”

The winner of the U.S.-Netherlands will face the winner of Argentina-Australia on December 9.