USA vs Slovakia Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Team USA’s Matt Knies will face the other country he holds dual citizenship in when the U.S. (3-0) takes on Slovakia (1-2) on Tuesday.

USA vs Slovakia Olympic Hockey Preview

Matt Knies’ go-ahead goal helped the U.S. win Group A play and set up a quarterfinal matchup with a familiar country in Slovakia.

Knies, a 2021 Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick, holds dual citizenship in both countries, according to Smaht Scouting. His parents, Miroslav and Michaela, moved from Slovakia to the U.S. and had Matt in Arizona.

The younger Knies has been to Slovakia before, which included playing in the 2021 world junior championships there. His older brother, Phil, grew up in Slovakia for a short time before the family moved.

“It’ll be a moment I won’t forget for a long time,” Matt Knies said according to the Associated Press’ Stephen Whyno. “I love my roots. Obviously both my parents were both there and same with my older brother. All my relatives live there and I always go back when I can in the summer. I love Slovakia. Whenever I get to go visit there, it’s definitely a great time. But I’m born in the U.S., so I love representing my country. It’s going to be an exciting game.”

Slovakia went 1-2 in Group C play with three points, which sufficed for making the elimination round. After dropping its first two games by a combined score of 10-3, Slovakia kept its stay at the Olympics going with a 5-2 win over Latvia on Feb. 12. Finland and Sweden beat Slovakia in its first two games.

“We certainly [have been] taking a look at what Slovakia does and if there’s anything we haven’t seen before, certainly we’ll talk about it, make the adjustments, but at the end of the day, we want to keep rolling through and improving and tightening up the areas we need to tighten up on and keep doing the things we’re doing well more consistently,” U.S. head coach David Quinn said according to Whyno.

Team USA cruised in its opener against China 8-0 on Feb. 10, but Canada and Germany played the Americans much closer. The U.S. trailed 1-0 early in both of those games before grabbing 2-1 leads and holding on for wins.

“I think it proves that we can win these close games, and down the road that’s going to be big for us,” USA forward Nathan Smith said according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “We have a lot of young guys, but we’re a mature team. Our leadership group of older guys do a really good job of getting the younger guys going for games.”