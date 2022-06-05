How to Watch USA vs Uruguay Today Online for Free

The United States and Uruguay meet in a friendly on Sunday, June 5.

In the United States, the match (5 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Uruguay online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Uruguay live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Uruguay live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with Fox, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Uruguay live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USA vs Uruguay live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

USA vs Uruguay Preview

The United States faces Uruguay in a pre-World Cup Friendly in Kansas City on Sunday.

Team USA will get a challenge in Uruguay, No. 13 in the FIFA rankings. The U.S. won its last friend against Morocco on June 1 in Cincinnati.

“We talked about, before the game, establishing a base line for this group about how we can perform against World Cup opponents, and I felt like the group went out and showed exactly how good we can be,” Berhalter said via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “But also, at times, vulnerable. For us, I think we’re very happy with the result. We still know that we need to keep improving and that’s why this game was so good for us.”

“It was a good opponent,” Berhalter added. “A very dangerous opponent and I think we controlled the match pretty well and were able to create a number of chances against a good defensive opponent.”

Brenden Aaronson, Haji Wright and Tim Weah scored goals for the U.S. against Morocco. Two U.S. players made their national team debuts, Joe Scally and Malik Tillman in the win.

“Joe Scally, who came on and I think played an excellent game,” Berhalter said via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Haji Wright, who made an impact and got a goal, and Malik Tillman showed why he was so highly-regarded in our program, because of his technical ability and his ability to unbalance defenders.”

Uruguay has been regular to the quarterfinals or semifinals of the World Cup for years. The team made the quarterfinals in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The U.S. has a 2-2-3 all-time record against Uruguay in international competition.

Similar to the U.S., Uruguay won its last friendly, 3-0 over Mexico on June 2. Edinson Cavani scored twice for Uruguay, and Matias Vecino added a goal.

Uruguay’s team comprises of European leagues soccer stars and and a few MLS stars.

Going into the friendly, the U.S. will learn its first World Cup opponent as Ukraine and Wales play a qualifying match on Sunday.

“Wales is a solid team. We played them before … and they were a difficult team,” Berhalter said via Sports Illustrated.

“If Ukraine makes it there, it’s a wonderful accomplishment,” Berhalter added. “If the people of Ukraine can get some hope by their team playing in the World Cup, you know it’s amazing.”