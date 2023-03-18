USA vs Venezuela WBC Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is down to its final eight teams and now it’s win or go home. One of the quarterfinals is Team USA against Team Venezuela on Saturday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Venezuela streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Venezuela live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FS1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Venezuela live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Venezuela live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Venezuela live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USA vs Venezuela live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

USA vs Venezuela WBC Preview

Group play is over and the final eight teams are set for the World Baseball Classic 2023. The teams who advanced out of the pools are Australia, Cuba, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Venezuela and the United States.

Three of the quarterfinals have already been played, with Cuba beating Australia to face the winner of the U.S. vs Venezuela. On the other side of the bracket, Japan beat Italy and Mexico topped Puerto Rico to face off in the other semifinal.

Team USA is looking to repeat as World Baseball Classic Champions, having taken the title in 2017 by defeating Team Puerto Rico in the finals. In fact, manager Mark DeRosa said ahead of the start of the World Baseball Classic that Team USA’s “scary” lineup is going to take them to a repeat as champions.

DeRosa also said that it’s a whole different ballgame to be around these superstar players in person.

“I think the thing that’s crazy is you can watch these guys on TV nonstop, but then when you get them in the clubhouse and you watch them go through their routine, watch the way they carry themselves around other guys, I’m starting to fall in love with a few guys that I didn’t necessarily know how I was going to feel about. I knew they were great ballplayers, but the makeup of the player… maybe my mind’s changing as to certain lineup combinations,” said DeRosa.

He continued, “The superstars are different. They’re trying to get that incremental edge. I went to the cage yesterday with [Mike] Trout, [Nolan] Arenado, Tim Anderson, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mikey Young and I was like,’Man, did I die and go to heaven?’ That was my heaven out there to watch these guys work with Griff and what they’re working on and how they go about it. THat’s been the best for me.

“They are constantly looking for that little edge. Mike Trout was working with Griffey about not getting flat-footed on his back foot … you turn around and Adam Wainwright yesterday, I’m watching him with Brady Singer and you could tell Brady is just eating up every piece of information that Adam Wainwright is giving him.”

The Team USA vs Team Venezuela World Baseball Classic quarterfinal kicks off on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.