USC vs Fresno State Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The USC Trojans take on the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 17.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Fresno State vs USC streaming live online:

Fresno State vs USC Preview

Seventh-ranked USC (2-0) loos to keep rolling when facing Fresno State (1-1) on Saturday.

The Trojans beat Stanford 41-28 last week after opening the season with a 66-14 rout of Rice. Concerns still lingered, however, that USC couldn’t put away Stanford easily.

“Just look at 12 months ago,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said via 247 Sports. “This is a good Stanford team and a lot’s changed. I’m proud of the way our guys responded.”

“At times, we intentionally slowed [the pace] down a little bit,” Riley added, “But slowing it down doesn’t mean you don’t execute. You can call a play and snap it with 30 seconds left or snap with five seconds left, you’ve still got to execute. And the reality is when we slowed it down, our execution went down.”

USC has a high-powered offense led by quarterback Caleb Williams, who has 590 yards passing and six touchdowns versus zero interceptions this season. Williams can make plays with his legs, too. He has 72 yards rushing this season — most of it coming against Rice. He took three sacks against Stanford instead.

“Whether it’s complacency, lack of focus, lack of trust, whatever it is, it’s got to get better,” Riley said via 247 Sports.

Fresno State faces a big challenge after coming up short against another Pac-12 team last week against Oregon State. The Bulldogs lost on a last-second touchdown run by OSU’s Jack Colletto. Fresno State won easily the week before, 35-7, in its opener against Cal Poly.