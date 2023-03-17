USC vs MSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Michigan State Spartans are taking on the USC Trojans in the first round of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Friday.

The game (12:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of USC vs Michigan State online for free:

USC vs Michigan State Preview

The 7-seed Michigan State Spartns are two-point favorites over the 10-seed USC Trojans in their first-round game on March 17. The over/under is set at 137.5 due to the fact that it will probably be a defensive battle.

Michigan State’s defensive efficiency ranking is 40th and USC’s is 48th. If the Spartans can stifle USC’s leading scorer guard Boogie Ellis, they should be able to come away with a win, especially if the Spartans are hitting 3-pointers. They rank fourth in the nation in 3-point percentage at nearly 40 percent.

You also have to factor in longtime MSU coach Tom Izzo’s postseason experience. With the Spartans getting into the 2023 field of 68, he became the first coach in history to make 25 consecutive NCAA tournaments, topping Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski’s record of 24 that was set from 1996 to 2019.

“It means the world to me,” Izzo said in a statement after MSU received their bid to the Big Dance this year. “It means I had a lot of good players. It means I had a lot of good staff. It means I had a lot of good fans. You don’t win games over a period of time because of what you do, you win games because of a collection of people doing their job.”

He continued, “I think what anybody looks for in anything in life is can you sustain success, can you be consistent? And if you’re consistent, there’s going to be a little bit of ebbs and flows and ups and downs. But consistency where you never really fall off, are you in contention to do something? Do you have a chance? That’s kind of what I’ve built it on, that’s kind of what I’ve wanted to do.”

Incidentally, Kansas holds the record for the longest streak of NCAA bids at 33 years, but it is split between coaches Roy Williams and Bill Self. North Carolina is second with 27 straight tournaments under three different coaches.

In his pre-game press conference about the USC match-up, Izzo said that the tournament is always a highlight for him.

“It’s always an exciting part of the year. The tournament, for me, has been one of the highlights in my life, much less my coaching career, so I’m glad that it’s here. I’m glad that we’re close to home,” said Izzo, adding, “We didn’t start off March as well as I hoped with the Big Ten tournament, but at the same time, learned some things, hopefully, got them corrected.”

The Michigan State vs USC game tips off on Friday, March 17 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern on CBS.