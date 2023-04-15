USC Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The USC Trojans will hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 15th at L.A. Coliseum.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 USC Spring Game streaming live online:

USC Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Trojans finished with an overall record of 11-3 last year, and they boasted the nation’s No. 3 ranked scoring offense, putting up 41.4 points a game. USC is expected to be one of the top teams in the country agains this year, with last year’s starting quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returning. Williams threw for 4,537 yards and led the NCAA in touchdown passes with 42.

For the spring game, though, don’t expect to see too much of Williams. The depth behind him isn’t great, so backups Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson are sure to get plenty of snaps.

Tyrone Taleni will anchor the defensive line for the Trojans again, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley says the defense is looking far more cohesive as a unit under second-year DC Alex Grinch.

“Defensively last year there was a little bit of a sense of you had your handful of really good players and then there was too much of a gap between those guys and everybody else,” Riley said. “Whereas, now that you’ve got some really good outstanding individual players, but the gap is closed, and because of that they have more competition, more depth.”

One player sure to be highlighted in the spring game is cornerback Domani Jackson, who was injured for the majority of last season. Jackson showed flashes in the two games he played in, and fans of the Trojans will get to see a glimpse of him in action in the spring game. It’s also possible fans will get to see two exciting new transfers on offense in wide receiver Dorian Singer and running back MarShawn Lloyd.

The Trojans also recently made a splash by adding former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as the team’s new senior offensive analyst. “I know he’s really invested in what we’re doing and really excited,” Riley said about Kingsbury.

“This isn’t something he is going to come do because he likes some of the people here,” Riley added. “Professionally, he sees the opportunity that this is right now, which is a cool statement for our program, that a guy like that would want to come take this role and help this program take another big step, and he recognizes what’s going on. Just another example of where we’re headed and another great bit of momentum for our program.”

Here’s a look at the Trojans’ 2023 schedule: