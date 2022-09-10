How to Watch USC vs Stanford Game Live Online for Free

In a battle of SoCal vs NorCal, No. 10 USC heads to Palo Alto for a matchup against Pac-12 rival Stanford on Saturday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USC vs Stanford streaming live online:

USC vs Stanford Preview

For the Trojans, this will be their first real test under Lincoln Riley as they take on Pac-12 rival Stanford. Both teams are off to 1-0 starts this season ahead of the game at Stanford Stadium on Saturday night.

USC was impressive in their opener as they racked up 66 points in their win over Rice. The Trojan offense was able to rack up 538 yards of total offense behind the play of star quarterback Caleb Williams.

In his USC debut, Williams was nearly perfect as he completed 19 of 22 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Jordan Addison also shined in his Trojans debut as he caught five passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Tahj Washington led the receiving core with 65 yards.

The Trojans’ rushing attack also had success with 208 yards and 7.4 yards per carry. Williams also led the team in rushing with 68 yards, but Austin Jones tacked on 48 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries.

The USC defense also looked solid in their opener as they held Rice to 14 points and 280 yards of offense. The Trojans also picked off four passes with three of them being returned for touchdowns. Up front, they generated good pressure up front with four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Shane Lee was impressive as he piled up eight tackles, two of them for loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown. Calen Bullock added six tackles and a pick-six of his own, while up front Tyrone Taleni recorded two sacks.

Meanwhile, Stanford had a 41-10 win over Colgate last week to start their season. Offensively they racked up 497 yards behind 308 yards passing from Tanner McKee. He also threw for two touchdowns and an interception.

On the ground, E.J. Smith had a monster game with 118 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries. In the receiving core, John Humphreys led the way with 88 yards receiving while Michael Wilson added 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The one negative though for the Stanford offense is that they turned the ball over four times, including three fumbles.

The Cardinal defense played well as they held Colgate to just 218 yards of offense. Levani Damuni led the way as he recorded ten total tackles. Tristan Sinclair, Jacob Mangum-Farrar, and Kendall Williamson all contributed with five tackles each.

One of the big keys in this game will be turnovers. The USC defense has already demonstrated that they can cause them and Stanford has shown to be turnover prone through just one game. If the Cardinal don’t take care of the ball then they could be in for a long night.