USC vs Tulane Live Stream: How to Watch Cotton Bowl Online

After the college football playoff semifinals, there are still a couple of great bowl games happening on Monday, January 2. The first is Tulane vs USC in the Cotton Bowl.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Tulane vs USC streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tulane vs USC live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tulane vs USC live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tulane vs USC live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tulane vs USC live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Tulane vs USC live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Cotton Bowl 2023 Preview

The University of Southern California had their chance at a college football playoff spot, but they lost to the University of Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game and are now headed to the Cotton Bowl instead.

However, Tulane is not going to be an easy victory. The Trojans are only favored by less than a field goal, and head coach Lincoln Riley knows that his team will have its hands full with Willie Fritz’s Green Wave.

“It is no surprise to me at all with the kind of season they have had,” said Riley in his press conference when he learned Tulane would be their Cotton Bowl opponent. “You could tell they are certainly very well coached. To see them make the run this year, win the league and play the way that they have is no surprise to me. I think Coach Fritz is one of the best coaches that there is.”

Riley added that the Cotton Bowl is a historic game and his team is excited to be selected for it.

“You combine that stadium, one of the greatest stadiums in the world, but on top of it, one of the most historic bowl games that’s ever been, it’s very special. It is. It’s not easy to get to a game like that and so I’m excited to share with our guys the history of this game … our guys will certainly be looking forward to it,” said Riley.

In his own press conference, Fritz said that this is a tremendous opportunity for his team and they’re excited to face USC. This is Tulane’s first major bowl game since 1939.

“We’re just so proud to be in the game, this is a huge deal for our university and football program, just really happy for the student-athletes. They earned this, they deserve it and we’re gonna have a lot of fun,” said Fritz, adding, “It’s great to be talked about on the national stage, so it’s really neat. … Playing in a New Year’s Six bowl is huge. Obviously, you want to go in and compete and test yourself against a team that, year in and year out, is competing for national titles, so it’s a huge challenge for us but we’re looking forward to it.”

He added, “It’s what we’ve always hoped for. My job here next year is to keep it going.”

The Tulane vs USC Cotton Bowl kicks off January 2 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.