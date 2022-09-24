USC vs Oregon State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 7 USC looks to get some revenge Saturday night against Oregon State after last year’s thumping at the hands of the Beavers

The game (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USC vs Oregon State streaming live online:

USC vs Oregon State Preview

So far this season USC has lived up to the hype under first-year head coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans have won their first three games by an average of 31 points this season.

Quietly Oregon St is off to a great start as well with a 3-0 record that has included wins over Boise St and Fresno St. Saturday night in Corvallis will likely be the Trojans’ toughest test of the season so far.

The USC offense has been hitting on all cylinders early this season as they’ve averaged 50.7 points and 520 yards per game. Caleb Williams has looked every bit like a possible Heisman candidate passing for 874 yards, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions. He’s also completing 74.4% of his passes.

The addition of Jordan Addison has been a home run for the USC offense. Addison has caught 18 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns. Mario Williams has also been a solid number two option with 12 receptions for 194 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojan rushing attack has been balanced with 605 yards and averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Travis Dye has led the way with 227 yards and two touchdowns with Austin Jones not far behind at 196 yards and three touchdowns.

The USC defense has been improved to start the season, holding opponents to 19.67 points per game. While they’ve been able to keep opponents out of the end zone they have given up 380.67 yards per game.

The defense has also done a good job getting to opposing quarterbacks with 14 sacks. They’ve also forced 10 turnovers already.

The Oregon St offense has also put points so far this season averaging 45.67 points per game. The Beavers have also racked up 468.33 yards per game.

Quarterback Chance Nolan has led the way for the offense with 746 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. His top receiver has been Tre’Shaun Harrison with 16 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

The Oregon St rushing attack has been solid as well with 570 yards and averaging 4.9 yards per carry. The leading rusher has been Deshaun Fenwick with 219 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Beaver offense has been good, the defense has given up some points, allowing 25.67 points per game. The unit has also struggled to get much pressure on opposing quarterbacks as they’ve recorded just three sacks so far this season. The strength of the defense has been forcing turnovers with eight through three games.