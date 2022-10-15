USC vs Utah Live Stream: How to Watch Game for Free

Looking to keep pace atop the Pac-12, No. 7 USC gets a big test on the road against No. 20 Utah on Saturday.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Nebraska vs Northwestern streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Nebraska vs Northwestern live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Nebraska vs Northwestern Preview

The undefeated No.7-ranked USC Trojans are headed east on Saturday looking to move to 7-0 on the year against the 4-2 Utah Utes. However, Utah is favored by a field goal, so it won’t be an easy victory for the Trojans.

In his pre-game press conference, USC head coach Lincoln Riley said the crowd in Utah will make for a “fun atmosphere.”

“I mean, it’ll be a fun atmosphere. We need to operate a little bit more clean, that will be important for us. We think we’ll be ready to do that, but obviously it’ll be important to the game. That’s part of playing great road football is there’s different dynamics that you have to handle well, and we need to handle it well this week,” said Riley.

He later added, “I’m proud we’ve won all six games, and not necessarily the record, but what went into that. There will be several 6-0 teams that… there will be some that finish really well, some that finish okay, and some that don’t finish very good. So, it’s great, but it is just a start. It’s not a guarantee to anything, so it’ll be a challenging second half of the season. But like, this is when it gets the most fun. Like, this is what you do it for. You put yourself in great position, now it’s time to go accelerate and be our best.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said the loss to UCLA last week was tough, though he said they “got beat by a very good UCLA team” and it’s not going to get any easier with USC.

“S.C. this week; doesn’t get any easier. Good football team. A lot of similarities offensively with us and them as far as production,” said Whittingham. “Very different styles of play, and very different philosophical approach. But we’re both getting within four or five yards of each other total offense, within a point in total points per game. So there’s a lot of common ground there. But they’re far more spread out, four wide receiver sets, than we are. It’s going to be a big challenge. We have them at home in Rice-Eccles, which is a big plus. Our guys really enjoy playing at home and the home crowd gives us a big advantage. We find ourselves in a very similar situation as we did last year. Very similar, and we handled it well last year, and we’ll see if we can handle it well this year. That’s where we’re at.”

The USC vs Utah game kicks off Saturday, October 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.