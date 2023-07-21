USWNT vs Vietnam World Cup Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The United States and Vietnam will clash in the Group E Women’s World Cup opening match on Friday, July 21.

The match (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

USA vs Vietnam Preview

The match will take place from Eden Park Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, and it has a real David & Goliath feel to it.

The United States has won the past two World Cups. No country has ever won three in a row, and the Americans are looking to make history this time around. As for Vietnam, it will be making its World Cup debut against a defending champion American squad it has never faced before. Needles to say, the U.S. is the favorite to win.

This will be the final World Cup appearance for American soccer legend Megan Rapinoe, who is set to retire later this year. As a result, it promises to be an emotional tournament for the squad, but Rapinoe says the team is keeping its eye on the prize.

“For us, I think it’s just about continuing to put our best foot forward and continuing to try to be dominant and be the best team in the world,” Rapinoe said heading into the match. “I can’t believe we’re back at the World Cup again. It’s kind of crazy. This is the best moment of all of our careers. It never gets old. There’s always something incredibly special about being able to compete at the very highest level against the very highest level and try to go out there and do your thing.”

The United States lost three games in a row for the first time in over 20 years last fall. The U.S. fell to both England and Spain on the road in Europe before losing to Germany at home. The Americans haven’t lost since, though, and they look to keep it going here.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams heading into the match:

United States Roster:

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O’Hara, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders: Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, Andi Sullivan

Forwards: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams

Vietnam Roster: