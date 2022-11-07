UT vs TN Tech Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The college basketball season is finally back and hoops fans can now rejoice. One of the opening night games on Monday will feature Tennessee Tech on the road at 11th-ranked Tennessee.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Tennessee Tech vs Tennessee Preview

To open the season the Tennessee Volunteers will take on an in-state foe in Tennessee Tech. The Vols bring back a good amount of experience from last season’s team and have expectations for 2022-23.

While Tennessee lost top scorer Kennedy Chandler to the NBA, the team returns four of their top five scorers from last season. Santiago Vescovi returns for his senior season after averaging 13.3 points on 40.3% shooting from three last season.

Tennessee also returns another senior in Josiah-Jordan James, who averaged 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game last season. Zakai Zeigler is back for his sophomore season after averaging 8.8 points and 2.7 assists in 22.1 minutes per game last season.

The return of Olivier Nkamhoua also gives the Vols needed toughness on the inside. Nkamhoua averaged 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game last season.

The Vols also added senior Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key who averaged 17.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Coach Rick Barnes also landed the 20th-ranked recruiting class in the country according to 247 Sports.

Headlining that recruiting class is 5-star recruit Julian Phillips, who was ranked 13th in the class. The Vols also added a pair of 4-star recruits in BJ Edwards and DJ Jefferson.

Tennesse Tech is coming off of a season where they finished just 11-21 overall and 7-10 in conference play. The roster has experienced a lot of turnover as they’ve lost their top five contributors from last year’s team.

The team’s top returner is Daniel Ramsey who as a sophomore averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game last season. Ramsey should get more minutes this season and the team is hopeful that his production will go up.

Diante Wood is also a returning junior that showed some promise last season averaging 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game last season.

Tech did add a couple of transfers in Ty Perry and Erik Oliver to help with production. Perry averaged 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds at Lafayette last season, while Oliver averaged 5.8 points and 2.1 assists at South Dakota.

With the amount of roster turnover and lack of experience at Tech, Tennessee should win comfortably in this opener, however early in the season a ranked team always gets knocked off unexpectedly and the Vols will have to be on guard.