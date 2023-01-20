How to Watch Utah vs Stanford Women’s Basketball Online

Two of the top 10 teams in women’s college basketball clash in this one, as the No. 4 ranked Stanford Cardinal (17-2 overall, 5-1 in the Pac-12) host the No. 8 ranked Utah Utes (15-1, 5-1) on Friday, January 20.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Utah vs Stanford streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Utah vs Stanford Preview

The Utes are fresh from a nail-biting 80-79 win over No. 19 Arizona on January 15. Forward Alissa Pili hit two free throws with under a second remaining to seal the win for Utah.

“That was really fun. What a great game,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said after the win. “It was just back-and-forth the whole time. We answered their runs, they answered our runs. I just love that we didn’t panic.”

Pili led all scorers with 27 points, while guards Gianna Kneepkens (20 points) and Isabel Palmer (10 points) also had solid contributions. The Utes shot 53.6% from the floor and went 7-of-17 from downtown in the victory. Utah is averaging 86.8 points a game on offense entering this game, and they’re allowing 60.6 points per contest on defense.

On the other side, the Cardinal just suffered its second loss of the season and first in Pac-12 play when it fell to USC, 55-46. Stanford scored just four points over the entire first half and struggled on offense the entire game. Forward Cameron Brink led Stanford in scoring with 11 points. Brink was the only Cardinal player to hit double figures.

“It wasn’t just turnovers, it was bad shots,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said after the loss. “I don’t know that we can do anything any worse. This has to be rock bottom in terms of execution offensively, lack of screening. They got to the free-throw line 26 times. Even with all of those bad things, it was a six-point game with three, four minutes left.”

Stanford shot 27.3% from the floor and went 8-of-19 beyond the arc in the loss.

“We haven’t shot the ball really well in the last couple of games,” VanDerveer added. “But we have to be grittier. I just feel like we have to be a much more competitive, aggressive, grittier team. Obviously some shots didn’t go down, but maybe it’s taking better shots.”

Stanford has been playing staunch defense all season, surrendering 56.9 points per game. Offensively, they’ve been a far better shooting team this season than they displayed against USC. The Cardinal have shot 47% from the floor this year, averaging just under 30 field goals made per game.

When these two squads met last season, Stanford walked away with an easy win, 73-48, last March. The Cardinal likely won’t have as easy a path to victory in this one.