Utah vs USC Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

It’s championship week for the 2022-2023 college football season and in the Pac-12, the Utah Utes are taking on the USC Trojans on Friday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Utah vs USC streaming live online:

Utah vs USC Preview

The 9-3 University of Utah Utes are looking to play spoiler in the Pac-12 championship, as a loss by the 11-1 University of Southern California Trojans would most likely drop USC out of the college football playoffs. What makes the match-up even more intriguing is that USC’s only loss came at the hands of Utah on October 15 when the Utes punched in a touchdown and then made the two-point conversion to go up 43-42 with just 48 seconds left in the game.

Following their final regular season game where the Utes defeated Colorado last week, Utah head coach Kyle Whitting told reporters (via the Deseret News), “All around, a good way to put kind of an exclamation mark on the regular season. Every win is big. To get our ninth win of the season and to finish 7-2 in league play, I’m very proud of these guys. The bar’s set pretty high here now. We should not take that for granted, I guess is my point. That’s a really good season our guys put together.

The Utes will be without running back Tavion Thomas in the Pac-12 championship, who declared for the NFL draft right after Thanksgiving after suffering an injury to his foot that would have probably sidelined him for a while anyway.

“I think Tavion’s made the correct decision and we support him 100%. We’re hoping that he can get completely healthy for this East-West Game. He should be; it’s a month-and-a-half away. Hopefully he’ll have an opportunity in the National Football League to see what he can do,” said Whittingham, adding, “It was Tavion’s decision. But we support it. He has people back home that are advising him, high school coaches that know him very well. They were all in the same camp that that was the direction they wanted to go and we gave him our vote of confidence on it.”

USC head coach Lincoln Riley, meanwhile, said in his post-game press conference after the Trojans defeated Notre Dame for their final regular season game that he’s really proud of the way his team finished the season.

“Proud of the way we finished, separating from a really, really good football team that in the last several weeks had been on a really good run and had a lot of momentum coming in here. I told the guys in the locker room it’s been a tremendous run, but there’s obviously a lot more left out there for us. We’re excited about this, as we should be, but we’ve got a quick week. We’re planning a conference championship game here in six days, so we’ve got to enjoy it but put it to bed here quickly and get ready to head to Vegas,” said Riley.

The Utah vs USC Pac-12 championship game kicks off on Friday, December 2 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.