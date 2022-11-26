How to Watch Utah Colorado Game Online for Free

No. 14 Utah head to Boulder to take on Colorado in the annual Rumble in the Rockies rivalry game on Saturday. Though the Utes are on the road, their massive favorites to make it six straight wins over their rivals.

Utah vs Colorado Preview

The Utah Utes are riding a robust record of 8-3 into Boulder, Colorado take on the 1-10 Colorado Buffaloes, so the line has Utah favored to win by 30.

After starting 0-5 on the season, Colorado parted ways with head coach Karl Dorrell after just two years with the program.

“I want to thank Karl for his hard work in leading our program since 2020,” said athletic director Rick George in a statement at the time. “Ultimately, however, the results on the field just did not measure up to our expectations and standards, which made it necessary for us to make this change at this time. It was an extremely difficult decision and I wish Karl all of the best in his future endeavors.”

Mike Sanford Jr., who was in his first year as offensive coordinator, was named interim head coach for the rest of the season. In a press conference ahead of the Utah game, Sanford said that they’re focusing on celebrating their seniors.

“The intent of this week is about these 18 seniors that are going to walk, it’s important for us as a staff, us as an entire group of players … just rally behind these players and do everything in our power to make sure we’re at our best. It’s been a tough stretch, a daunting physical stretch. We’re a fairly beat-up football team, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we have the best that we can out there Saturday at two o’clock,” said Sanford, adding, “I want them to be able to be honored in that manner with their families and create a special moment.”

In his own pre-game press conference (via the Utah Utes’ official site), Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said that they were disappointed in their loss last week to Oregon, so they’re ready to bounce back against Colorado and hopefully not focus too much on the Oregon loss.

“Looking ahead, we’ve got Colorado this week on the road. Obviously, last regular season game. You know the old adage; we can’t let Oregon beat us twice. Can’t have a hangover, can’t feel sorry for yourself,” said Whittingham. “You’ve got to pick yourself back up and get ready for the next one. Mathematically, we still have a pathway to the [Pac-12] championship. But all we can worry about is our part of that, and that’s where our focus lies. We’ve got to finish the season the right way and just be concerned with ourselves. We’ll see what else transpires. It’s been a year of a lot of positives and obviously some negatives, but we’ve got a chance to win our ninth ballgame and that’s where our entire focus is.”

The Utah vs Colorado game kicks off on Saturday, November 26 at 3 p.m. Eastern on the Pac-12 Network.