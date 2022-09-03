How to Watch Utah vs Florida Game Online for Free

Utah’s highest preseason ranking of the season gets put immediately to the test, as the No. 7 Utes travel to Gainesville for a Week 1 matchup against the Florida Gators and new head coach Billy Napier on Saturday.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Utah vs Florida Preview

Play

One of the top non-conference games of the first week of college football is when the No. 7 ranked Utah Utes take on the unranked Florida Gators on the road in The Swamp of Gainesville. Utah is favored, but only by a field goal.

In his pre-game press conference (via the Utah athletic website), Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said they are really looking forward to the game.

“We’re looking forward to the trip down to Gainesville. It’ll be a great opportunity for our football team. Florida is a really talented team with a lot of really good players,” said the Utah coach. “They’re fast and athletic. It’ll be a big challenge for us. It’s going to take our best effort to go down and try to get the win. Their quarterback is outstanding. I know there’s not a big body of work, but some people are projecting him as a top-10 pick this coming draft.”

Whittingham also acknowledged that The Swamp may be “the most hostile” environment they’ve ever played in.

“This may be the most hostile [game environment]. First game of the year, night game, new coaching staff, lot of excitement. We’re sure that place is going to be very loud and difficult to play in. We’ve taken every measure we can to try and replicate that both noise-wise and temperature-wise. We’ll see what happens. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to The Swamp, but [the fans] are right on top of you. The crowd is a big factor in games in The Swamp,” said Whittingham.

In his own press conference (via Saturday Out West), Florida head coach Billy Napier said that Utah has “a fantastic system on offense” and this is not going to be an easy game.

“I think they have a fantastic system on offense. They’re balanced. Obviously, the running backs are returning. This is a well-designed running attack, in my opinion,” said Napier. “I admire the brand of football that they play, I think, on a number of different surfaces. I think they obviously do a good job of designing the plan, either/ors, it’s well thought out. Their coordinator, I’ve watched this guy for a long time. He’s good at what he does. He’s got a quarterback that can make the decisions.

“So there’s a reason why they’re well thought of going into the season, the number of returning players they have, offensive line, tight end, running back, receiver, and most importantly, the quarterback. They present a lot of challenges for you on offense for sure.”

These two teams have only played each other once before, when the Gators won by a score of 38-29 back in 1977.

The Utah at Florida game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.