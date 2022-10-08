How to Watch Utah vs UCLA Football Online for Free

Two of the Pac-12’s four teams that are still undefeated in conference play will meet on Saturday, as No. 18 UCLA hosts No. 11 Utah.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Utah vs UCLA Preview

This game will serve as possibly the biggest game in the Pac-12 conference this season. UCLA has been a pleasant surprise getting off to a 5-0 start and Utah has bounced back to win four in a row since losing the opener at Florida.

Cam Rising has led the Utah offense this season passing for 1,153 yards with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. The Utes have had a very good receiver group with three already over 200 yards receiving.

DeVaughn Vele has led the way with 21 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns, while Dalton Kincaid has been a big target with 19 receptions for 257 yards and five touchdowns. Tavion Thomas has led the rushing attack with 295 yards and four touchdowns.

The Utah defense has been impressive this season holding teams to just 14.4 points and 278.6 yards per game. The Utes’ defense has also forced 12 turnovers so far this season.

The UCLA offense has looked like a Chip Kelly offense averaging 41.4 points per game. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has led the offense with 1,434 yards of total offense with 14 total touchdowns and only one interception.

His top target has been wide receiver Jake Bobo with 21 receptions for 363 yards and three touchdowns. Zach Charbonnet has been a standout at running back, rushing for 417 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry.

The UCLA defense has allowed 20.8 points per game so far this season. The Bruins have given up 31 and 32 points to the better opponents they’ve played like Washington and South Alabama.

The pass rush has been effective as they’ve recorded 13 sacks so far. Linebacker Laiatu Latu has led the defense with six sacks and forced two fumbles this season. The defense has also forced ten turnovers already this season.

Both offenses have been impressive so far this season and this game could very well come down to which defense shows up and play the best. UCLA has shown already this season that they can win big games at home, as they beat Washington last Friday.

While it’s unlikely that Utah would overlook a ranked opponent in UCLA, they have a potential monster matchup looming with USC next weekend. However, if the Utes overlook UCLA and lose then that game next weekend will lose some of its luster.