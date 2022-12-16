UTSA vs Troy Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 25 UTSA take on No. 24 Troy in what should be a highly entertaining Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday in Orlando.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UTSA vs Troy streaming live online:

Cure Bowl 2022 Preview

The 11-2 UTSA Roadrunners and the 11-2 Troy Trojans are facing off in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl on Friday, December 16 in Orlando, Florida. The Trojans have won their last four bowl games, though this is their first bowl game under head coach Jon Sumrall. The Roadrunners, meanwhile, are winless in bowl games.

The line has Troy favored, but only by 1.5 points, so it should be quite the match-up between these two teams. In his pre-game press conference, Sumrall said that he is so proud of what his team accomplished this year.

“Proud of our guys. Finished the year 11-2, conference champions, 8-1 in the conference. Remarkable for our young men on our team to accomplish the things they’ve done this year. I’m very proud of them, I’m very, very proud of what they’ve done,” said Sumrall, adding, “Really honored to be playing in the Cure Bowl. Also very excited to be playing such a quality opponent. I think the match-up in our game has to be one of the more intriguing match-ups in the entire bowl season. We’re talking about two 11-2 teams in us and Texas San Antonio. Two teams that are ranked in the top 25 in the CFP, the coaches and the AP polls. Two teams that are both on 10-game win streaks and the only game that I believe matches up two conference champions, if I’m not mistaken.”

He added, “I think there’s a lot of quality things about this game that are at play. I have a lot of respect for Jeff Traylor, the head coach at Texas San Antonio, and his team. If you watch them on video, they are deserving of being in that conversation for the best teams in the country for a reason. They play really good football, they’re very well-coached, they got great players.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Traylor expressed similar sentiments about his opponent and their upcoming game.

“Lotta respect for Coach Sumrall and those guys, they play really hard. They remind me a lot of us,” said Traylor. “You can tell they like to play football, they fly around, they have a good time. I hope people would say we’re well-coached because they are very well-coached. They don’t beat themselves, 10-game winning streak. They just move. WHen you turn the video on, they’re just like ants flying around, moving around eveyrwhere. Really impressed with them. A lot of respect. I was watching them through the year … they’re a fun team to watch.”

The Duluth Trading Cure Bowl kicks off on Friday, December 16 at 3 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.