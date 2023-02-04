UVA vs VT Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

No. 6 Virginia carries a seven-game winning streak into Blacksburg for a rivalry matchup against Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Virginia vs Virginia Tech online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Preview

The University of Virginia Cavaliers already hosted the Virginia Tech Hokies back on January 8 with a 10-point win. There were four early lead changes in that game, but the Cavaliers pulled ahead with five minutes to go in the first half and they never relinquished the lead, so the Hokies will be looking for a little revenge when their in-state rivals come to town on February 4.

In his post-game press conference after the first Virginia Tech game, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett praised his team’s guards being able to keep pace with Virginia Tech, which he said is a really good basketball team.

“[The guards] sure did [play well]. You know, Vir Tech is really good. They’re healthier now … and they put a lot of pressure on you. Rarely will you hear me say this,b ut we had to score. We had a hard time stopping them. We ran good offense and the guards made timely big baskets, but they put a lot of press on you,” said Bennett, adding, “I think all the guys that were in there did a good job. It was just a really good game, for us and I think for them too.”

He went on to say that Virginia Tech plays clean, smart ball and they have to bring their A-game against them.

“Possessions matter in games like this. Both of us try to do some really similar things. We try to really jam the lane, make it hard … there’s a lot of traffic if you put it on the floor and then there’s obviously some individual quick hands. Again, in games like this against a high-quality opponent, you can forget their conference record. That’s not even right because of what they were before having [guard Hunter Cattoor] hurt, but you have to knock down your free throws, get some key rebounds and then handle the ball, that stuff matters. They only had eight turnovers … it was a fairly clean offensive game by both teams,” said Bennett.

“It’s just can you get rebounds and stop people … but that doesn’t mean we won’t have to play bigger at times,” added the head coach. “The game brings situations and that’s why practice is valuable … it’s not the offense, it’s just guys making shots, making plays and you mix in the offense with ball security.”

The Virginia vs Virginia Tech men’s basketball game tips off Saturday, February 4 at noon Eastern time on ESPN 2.