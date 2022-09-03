How to Watch UW vs Kent State Football Online for Free

Kalen DeBoer looks to get his Washington career started on a positive note when the Huskies welcome Kent State to Montlake on Saturday night.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Kent State vs Washington streaming live online:

Kent State vs UW Preview

The Washington Huskies are favored to beat the Kent State Golden Flashes by more than three touchdowns, but they’re going into it with the attitude that they’re either “going to win” or “going to learn,” according to head coach SEan Lewis, whose team faces Washington, Oklahoma and Georgia in the month of September.

“Externally it’s holy cow coach, there are only five teams in the country that have won 65 games over the past five years, and you’ve got to play two of them this September,” Lewis told the Record-Courier. “I stay very neutral in my thinking about it all. It’s not good, it’s not bad, it’s OK. As we go through it, we’re either going to win or we’re going to learn. Let’s lean into the work and let’s go do it. We’ll get some real high-level stress really early on in the season, and we’ll know who we are, and that’s great.”

In his own press conference (via the Seattle Times), Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer said that they’re excited and in a good place mentally.

“It’s finally game week, and it feels good. It feels good. I think we’re in a really good place mentally in particular. Health-wise, too. Really all the starters you see listed are in a good place body-wise and they’re ready to go lay it out there. You’ve heard us and the things we’ve got to be ready for. Probably the biggest thing would be the tempo in the run game that Kent State has and adjusting to a new coordinator on defense, although we have film and everything from his previous stop. We’ve got to be ready for some new things there,” said DeBoer.

He also said that they just have to take things one day at a time.

“If you just take care of everything you can today, and then do the same tomorrow and then the next day, it’s amazing when you pile up those days ow far you can come from December 1 until the end of workouts, before spring ball. Then you put 30 days or so of spring ball together and just grind every single day — whether it be the coaching staff and what they’re doing recruiting-wise, the players and what they’re doing with strength and conditioning, the players understanding our schemes. But it’s great. It feels different. I can hear the band outside my office, getting ready. That felt like a game atmosphere this morning. We’re excited. But there’s been a lot of work that’s gone into this and I’m excited to see our guys reap the rewards of it.”

The Kent State at Washington game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern on FOX Sports 1.