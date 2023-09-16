How to Watch UW vs Michigan State Game Today

The No. 8 ranked Washington Huskies (2-0) will head to Spartan Stadium to take on the Michigan State Spartans (2-0) on Saturday, September 16.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re in the United States, the only way to watch the game is on Peacock:

Watch With Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium includes two Big Ten football games (one exclusive, one on both Peacock and NBC) every week in 2023, plus other live sports and tons of movies and TV shows for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Washington vs Michigan State live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Washington vs Michigan State Preview

The Huskies are fresh from a 43-10 trouncing of Tulsa last weekend. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had another excellent performance, going 28-38 for 409 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Washington put up 563 total yards of offense in the victory.

The Huskies are looking solid on defense, as well, giving up an average of 14.5 points a game.

On the other side, Michigan State is in the middle of a much-publicized scandal. Former head coach Mel Tucker has been suspended indefinitely without pay after being accused of sexually harassing a rape survivor. Spartans secondary coach Harlon Barnett will serve as acting head coach with Tucker out.

The Spartans are coming off a 45-14 win over Richmond last week. Michigan State QB Noah Kim went 18-22 for 292 yards and three touchdowns in a solid performance, while running back Nathan Carter racked up 111 yards and three scores on 19 carries.

Heading into this one, one team is going to leave with its first loss of the year, and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer says his squad won’t be focusing on any of the drama happening on the other side.

“It might come up but I really am feeling like you don’t make a big deal of it because it’s going to be about the 100-plus guys that they have on their team that are wanting to do something special,” DeBoer said about the scandal surrounding Tucker. “They’re going to be playing at home trying to go 3-0 in an environment as I’ve heard a couple times now today is hostile. It’s going to be an awesome atmosphere.”

“Our job as a staff is to focus on our guys and get them ready and prepared for the game on Saturday,” Barnett said heading into the game. “They’ve been focused. They’re locked in. They know the challenge that’s ahead of us with Penix. He’s a really good football player…We know the challenge that is before us. We’re looking forward to the challenge, and can’t wait for Saturday.”

UW leads the all-time series, 3-1. These two squads faced off last season, with the Huskies beating the Spartans, 39-28.

Here’s a look at the injury report for both teams heading into the game — and it’s a fairly loaded one.

Washington:

Questionable: RB Dillon Johnson (Undisclosed), DL Armon Parker (Undisclosed), S Asa Turner (Hand)

Out: RB Cameron Davis (Lower Body), WR Giles Jackson (Thumb), Gaard Memmelaar (Undisclosed), Tybo Rogers (Suspension)

Michigan State: