UW vs Oregon State Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 5 ranked Washington Huskies (10-0 overall, 7-0 in the Pac-12) head to Reser Stadium on Saturday, November 18 to take on the No. 10 ranked Oregon State Beavers (8-2, 5-2 in Pac-12) in a huge top-10 showdown.

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

UW vs Oregon State Live Stream Guide

UW vs Oregon State Preview

This should be a fun quarterback duel between Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon State’s DJ Uiagalelei.

The Huskies are coming off a 35-28 win over the No. 16 ranked Utah Utes last weekend. Penix went 24-42, throwing for 332 yards and two touchdowns, also adding another score on the ground. Wide receiver Rome Odunze caught three passes for 111 yards, hauling in both of Penix’s TD passes, while running back Dillon Johnson added 104 yards and a score on 23 carries.

Washington is putting up 41.0 points a game, which is ranked fifth in the country. Defensively, the Huskies are surrendering 23.5 points per contest.

On the other side, Oregon State is fresh from a 62-17 trouncing of Stanford on November 11. Uiagalelei went 12-of-19 for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Sophomore running back Damien Martinez had a monster of a game, finishing with 146 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

The Beavers finished the game with 598 total yards of offense, 277 yards of which were attained via the running game. Through 10 games, Oregon State is averaging 37.9 points a game on offense. On the defensive side of the ball, it’s allowing 20.5 points per contest.

Washington leads the all-time series against Oregon State, 68-35-4.

Washington vs Oregon State: What They’re Saying

“I think he’s adjusted well to the offensive system. He continues to grow in it and get better each and every week you can see that happening. Ability to still use his feet if he needs to, but got the arm that you’re looking for and they continue to work the offense around him and him adjusting to the offense. They’re hitting their stride right now at the right time. We’ve got a tough opponent that we’re going to be playing this weekend.” — Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer on Beavers QB DJ Uiagalelei.

“Washington’s playing the game at the highest level you can. Haven’t lost yet. Really good on both sides. Well-coached. Coach DeBoer has done a good job everywhere he’s been, and his record speaks to it. One of the best quarterbacks in the country. Throwing it to some of the best receivers in the country. And then on the defensive side, they got some athletes on the edge, make it physical. And so this is a good football team, and we’re looking forward to the challenge.” — Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith on playing the Huskies.