UW vs UO Live Stream: How to Watch Pac-12 Championship Free

The No. 3 ranked Washington Huskies (12-0) and the No. 5 ranked Oregon Ducks (11-1) are set to clash in the Pac-12 Championship on December 1.

Pac-12 Championship 2023 Preview

This game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It will be the second meeting this year between these two teams. The Huskies won their first matchup against the Ducks on October 14 at home, 36-33. It was Oregon’s lone loss of the season.

The Huskies are coming off a 24-21 win over Washington State last weekend. The power duo of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and wide receiver Rome Odunze propelled Washington to yet another win. Penix completed 18-of-33 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the victory. Odunze hauled in seven passes for 120 yards, catching both of Penix’s TD passes.

Led by Penix, Washington is averaging 38.o points and over 468 total yards of offense per game. Defensively, the Huskies are allowing 23.0 points and just under 400 total yards per game to opponents.

On the other side, the Ducks are fresh from a 31-7 win over Oregon State last week. Oregon QB Bo Nix went 33-40 for 367 yards and two TDs, adding 31 yards and a score on the ground. Ducks WRs Tez Johnson and Troy Franklin each had 100-yard receiving games in the win.

Oregon is averaging 45.3 points and 541.1 yards per game on the offensive side. On defense, the Ducks are giving up 15.9 points and just under 307 yards per contest, so they have the edge statistically.

Penix and Nix combined for 639 passing yards and six TDs the first time around, so this promises to be another high-octane matchup. Nix, the Heisman favorite, has completed 78.6% of his passes this season 3,906 yards and passing 37 TDs, also rushing for another six scores. It will be crucial for Washington’s defense to contain him.

Oregon enters this game as a 9.5 point favorite. The broadcast crew for the game includes Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth and Holly Rowe, who will be covering the sidelines.

Oregon vs Washington: What They’re Saying

“I think we have a really good wide receiver room and part of what make them special is having a quarterback that can throw to him right and find him in tight windows. But we’re able to move those guys around. The position versatility those guys play with, they play in a lot of different personnel groups and a lot of different places on the field, and that makes it hard defensively to take somebody like those guys away.” — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on his WR combo of Tez Johnson and Troy Franklin.

“I think they’ve been just very consistent, they’re a very good football team. Since [Week 7] they’ve had their backs against the wall as far as making sure they get into the conference championship, and with that comes an urgency, and I think you see that from their play.” — Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer on Oregon’s recent success.