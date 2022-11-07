UW vs Weber State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022-2023 NCAA men’s basketball season is kicking off this week and one of the marquee matchups is the Weber State Wildcats taking on the Washington Huskies.

The game (11 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Pac-12 Network Washington (different than regular Pac-12 Network), but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable and need Pac-12 Network or any of the Pac-12 Network regional channels, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Weber State vs Washington streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network Washington, all of the other Pac-12 regional channels, and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Elite” bundle or the “Sports Plus” add-on, but you can include any package and any add-on with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Weber State vs Washington live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Network Washington, all of the other Pac-12 regional channels and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Weber State vs Washington live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Weber State vs Washington Preview

To open the 2022-2023 basketball season, the Washington Huskies are hosting the Weber State Wildcats and even though Weber State plays in a mid-major conference, they are coming off a 21-12 season last year, so it won’t be a walk in the park for the Huskies, who are favored by 11 points.

In his pregame press conference, Washington head coach Mike Hopkins said that their exhibition game against Alaska Fairbanks was a great test to see what they’re made of.

“We have length at every position and we’re gonna utilize that … we’ve got the personnel to do it,” said Hopkins, adding that he has figured out his eight-man rotation, saying, “Exhibition games are great games to learn about your team, to play in front of fans for the first time and put some guys in there, you know, rotations, give some guys an opportunity to go out there and produce and play, see what they can do. We have a pretty good idea of our top eight or nine guys, but we had a lot of contributors tonight. A lot of guys who, if they just stay ready, might have their opportunity.”

He continued, “I’m telling you, this is just the truth — we have eight starters. Literally, on any given night, it could be a different guy [who is the star]. That’s what this team is and that’s what’s exciting is we could actually, when we make subs, get actually better in certain situations, so that was a real positive takeaway for tonight.”

Hopkins also said what they’re focusing on now is figuring out the right combination of players and who has the best chemistry together.

“We’ve been trying to build our chemistry for the most part. We have talented people and now you gotta put ’em in the right spots and get them to buy into each other,” said Hopkins, adding, “That’s how we’re gonna win … that positive energy, that ball was moving, I was really proud of that … [the players] take a lot of pride of being here, being at this great university and representing the city. They take a lot of pride in that and you saw how that helped us last year, so really excited about that. Obviously, we have a lot of work to do. We’re not where we want to be, but we have the pieces. We just gotta keep getting better everyday, bottom line.”

The Weber State vs Washington game is Monday, November 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Pac-12 Network.