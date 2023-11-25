UW vs WSU Live Stream: How to Watch Apple Cup 2023 for Free

The No. 4 ranked Washington Huskies (11-0) host the Washington State Cougars (5-6) in the 2023 Apple Cup on Saturday, November 25.

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

UW vs WSU Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UW vs WSU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UW vs WSU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UW vs WSU live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Apple Cup 2023 Preview

Washington is fresh from a 22-20 win over a very good Oregon State Beavers team last weekend. Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went 13-28 for 162 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for 22 yards and a score. Wideout Rome Odunze had another solid game, hauling in seven passes for 106 yards and two TDs.

The Huskies earned a berth in the Pac-12 Championship with the victory. Washington is averaging 39.3 points per game on offense this season. That’s ranked ninth in the country. Defensively, the Huskies are giving up 23.2 points per contest.

On the other side, the Cougars are coming off a dominant 56-14 win over the Colorado Buffaloes on November 17.

Washington State quarterback Cam Ward completed 18-of-30 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns, also adding two scores on the ground. Wideout Josh Kelly chipped in with six catches for 130 yards.

Defensively, the Cougars held Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado offense to just 255 yards and 3.8 yards per play in the victory.

Washington State is averaging 32.6 points and over 425 total yards a game on offense this year. The Cougs’ passing attack has been particularly solid, netting over 330 yards per game. Defensively, the Cougars are surrendering 28.5 points and 397 total yards per contest.

The Huskies enter this game as 16.5 point favorites. With the dissolution of the Pac-12, this will be the last game between these two rivals in the conference. The Apple Cup will continue for at least five more years, however, as the two teams agreed to keep playing each other despite changing congerences.

Washington State vs Washington: What They’re Saying

“It’s one game at a time and this game means something to the rivalry that we’re playing in. It means something to winning 12 games, being 12-0. There’s a lot we’re playing for and obviously big picture with the Playoff and things like that too. … it’ll be fun and we’ll be up for it. We’ll be ready. It’s going to be a beautiful day at Husky Stadium, place is going to be rocking.” — Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer.

“I never understood the impact and the significance of this game until I actually became a Coug. My first year here obviously going to Seattle and winning and storming the field you can see the hope in people’s eyes and really see the impact of what a game can truly do.” — Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor.