Valdez vs Stevenson Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Undefeated super featherweight champions meet in a unification title fight Saturday night when Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) takes on Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the US, the main card (10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, and it will also stream live on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of Valdez vs Stevenson:

You can watch both the undercard (not televised, 6:30 p.m. ET start time) and the main card live on ESPN+ right here:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you can stream dozens of different live sports (including most Top Rank fights), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Valdez vs Stevenson live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Valdez vs Stevenson live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Valdez vs Stevenson live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Valdez vs Stevenson live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Valdez vs Stevenson Preview

The WBO, WBC and The Ring super featherweight titles will be up for grabs on Saturday night when Shakur Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) faces off with Oscar Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs) in a unification bout from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The 130-pound champions come into Saturday’s fight both undefeated, with Stevenson owning the WBO title and Valdez holding the WBC belt.

Stevenson, a native of Newark, New Jersey, turned pro in 2017 after an amateur career that was highlighted by a silver medal-winning performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 24-year-old southpaw, who has been compared to a young Floyd Mayweather, is known for his speed and accuracy of combinations, as well as boasting a high level of self-confidence that has been on display leading into the fight with Valdez.

“I am the best 130lbs fighter in the world, and I will prove it when I beat Oscar Valdez and become unified champion,” said Stevenson. “I won’t stop there, though. I want to become an undisputed champion at 130, and beating Oscar Valdez is the next step. The world hasn’t seen everything that Shakur Stevenson can do in a boxing ring yet. I am boxing’s next superstar, and my performance on April 30 is going to prove it.”

Stevenson won the interim WBO super featherweight title in June of 2021 when he beat Jeremiah Nakathila and then defeated the WBO champion Jamel Herring by TKO in October to win the belt.

Valdez hails from Nogales, Mexico, and made his professional debut in 2012. The 31-year-old was the WBO featherweight champion prior to moving up to the 130-pound super featherweight division where he upset the WBC champion Miguel Berchelt in 2021 to win the belt.

In his last match, Valdez successfully defended his title with a close decision victory over Robson Conceicao in September. Like Stevenson, the undefeated Mexican champion comes into Saturday’s contest with an abundance of confidence.

“Here we go again. The odds are against me, and everyone thinks that he will walk all over me, but just like against Berchelt, I will use that as motivation,” said Valdez. “I know I have a tough fight in front of me, but this is not something that I haven’t done before. I have worked very hard in the gym, and as always, I’m going to give it my best and leave it all in the ring. Like we say in Mexico, I’m willing to die on the line just to win. That’s all that matters to me.”

The prelims are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and the main card is expected to get underway around 10 p.m. ET. Stevenson and Valdez will make their way to the ring sometime around midnight ET.

Saturday’s Fight Card