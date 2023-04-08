Where to Watch Vanderbilt Football Spring Game Today

The Vanderbilt Commodores will hold their annual Black and Gold spring game at the Vanderbilt Soccer and Lacrosse Complex on Saturday, April 8.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch the 2023 Vanderbilt Spring Game:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Vanderbilt Spring Game 2023 Preview

The Black and Gold finished with a 5-7 overall record in 2022, going 2-6 in the SEC. Vandy averaged 24.6 points a game on offense while allowing 36.0 points a game on defense. Sophomore AJ Swann is slated to be the starting quarterback for the Commodores, and he should be fully healthy after dealing with injury issues last season. The young QB’s development and conditioning will be something to watch in the spring game.

“I want to see two sides that are playing in structure, playing together and putting pressure on each other,” Vandy head coach Clark Lea said about what he’d like to see from his team during spring scrimmages. “I want to see the moments where we have explosive plays, I want it to be about high-level execution and winning one-on-one matchups. I don’t want it to be about a breakdown in coverage or breakdown in block scheme, I want it to be about a player that is rising up.”

One position yet to be settled for the Commodores is starting tight end, so that’ll be a position up for grabs. If redshirt freshman Cole Spence, senior Justin Ball or senior Logan Kyle can make some plays in the scrimmage, the job could be theirs for the taking.

“We’re finding out about the people we have, not just the plays we run,” Lea added. “I’ve seen that at times to this point. In fact I’ve seen that more this camp than any other since I’ve been here, spring and fall included. But hopefully we see a lot of high-structured plays, a lot of effort, physical and the explosives come because guys are risking up and making a play, winning a one-on-one and creating some excitement around what we’re doing.”

The spring scrimmage is expected to last approximately two hours and will feature Vanderbilt’s offense clad in white jerseys and its defense in black. Last year’s scrimmage ended in a 32-32 tie.

Here’s a look at Vanderbilt’s upcoming schedule for the 2023 season:

August. 26 vs. Hawaii

Sept. 2 – vs. Alabama A&M

Sept. 9 – at Wake Forest

Sept. 16 – at UNLV

Sept. 23 – vs. Kentucky

Sept. 30 – vs. Missouri

Oct. 7 – at Florida

Oct. 14– vs. Georgia

Oct 28. – at Ole Miss

Nov. 4 – vs. Auburn

Nov. 11 – at South Carolina

Nov. 25 – at Tennessee