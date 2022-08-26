Vanderbilt vs Hawaii Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The college football season gets underway this Saturday with Week 0, and the nightcap will feature a showdown between Vanderbilt and Hawaii.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBSSN and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Vanderbilt vs Hawaii streaming live online:

Vanderbilt vs Hawaii Preview

Saturday night’s game will be the first-ever matchup between the Commodores and the Rainbow Warriors. In order to deal with the jetlag and time change, Vanderbilt arrived in Hawaii on Sunday to prepare for the game.

Vandy is looking for improvement under second-year head coach Clark Lea after going 2-10 in his first season. The Commodores are still facing a problem they had in the 2021 season as Ken Seals and Mike Wright are still in a quarterback battle.

Last season Seals passed for 1,181 yards with five touchdowns and eight interceptions while Wright threw for 1,042 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Vandy had the worst offensive line in the SEC in 2021 and that group took a hit as Tyler Steen transferred to Alabama during the offseason.

The good news for the Commodores is that the team does bring back three of their top skill players. Junior wide receiver Will Shepherd had a nice season last year with 43 receptions for 577 yards and four touchdowns. Vandy also brings back tight end Ben Bresnahan and running back Re’Mahn Davis.

While the offense could still struggle, the Vandy defense could improve. Transfers cornerback Jeremy Lucien(UConn) and linebacker Kane Patterson(Clemson) are expected to start this season.

The team also has big expectations for senior linebacker Anfernee Orji who had 71 tackles last season. Vanderbilt is still looking for help in terms of pass rush though and could play a few freshmen to try and generate one.

For Hawaii, this will be the first season under new head coach Timmy Chang who played quarterback for the Rainbow Warriors from 2000-2004. Chang comes back to his alma mater after spending the past five seasons at Nevada as an assistant coach.

In program history, Hawaii is 3-9-1 all-time against SEC opponents but they are 3-5-1 against the conference at home. The last win came against Alabama in 2003.

There will be a lot of new faces for Hawaii this season as the team has 53 new players including 27 transfers. The team does have three returning offensive linemen in Ilm Manning, Micah Vanterpool, and Solo Vaipulu.

They also get starting running back Dedric Parson back for his senior season after rushing for 618 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior campaign. The rest of the Hawaii skill players though will have something to prove after losing their top three receivers from last season.

On defense, the good news is that nose tackle Blessman Ta’ala returns for his senior season to anchor the defensive line. The Hawaii defense will also see a lot of new faces as the team brought in ten power five transfers.

A pivotal key to success for Hawaii will be if the defense can improve after allowing 446 yards and 31.4 points per game last season. If the defense can’t improve then it could be a long first season for coach Chang and company.