Vanderbilt vs San Diego Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Vanderbilt starts the NCAA baseball tournament with unfinished business, leading off with San Diego on Friday, June 3.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Vanderbilt vs San Diego online:

Vanderbilt vs San Diego Baseball Preview

Vanderbilt won it all in 2019 but the Commodores came up short in 2021 at the College World Series.

The Commodores enter this year’s NCAA tournament with unfinished business, which gets underway San Diego first on Friday. San Diego won the WCC tournament with a sweep of Gonzaga on May 27-28.

If the Commodores want to get back to Omaha, the team will have to do it on the road for the regional in Oregon follow by a Super Regional, likely on the road, too. The Commodores have a 12-7 record on the road this year, not counting neutral site games.

“They do get fired up for these trips,” Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin said via the Tennessean. “There’s good music on the bus there. They’re happy. They’re together. If you asked me what’s your favorite thing to do with your team, I would say go play on the road. I just think it’s completely different. You’re together all the time. You’re eating together, it feels like a family camping trip. … I do think it makes them feel comfortable. And I think when you’re like going to Arkansas, that atmosphere is as good as it gets, if not the best. They feel very comfortable in those atmospheres.”

For San Diego, the Torreros’ trip north marks the first NCAA tournament appearance for the program since 2013.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my guys to see them embrace the moment and take it all in today,” San Diego head coach Brock Ungricht said via The San Diego Union-Tribune. “It hasn’t happened in nine years. It’s about making it (back), but to see them fired up to play, to get ready to get back on the road and get back out there. That’s special.”

Corvallis Regional Schedule

All Times in Eastern Time

Friday, June 3

Game 1: No. 2 Vanderbilt (36-21) vs. No. 3 USD (36-18), 1 p.m.

Game 2: No. 1 Oregon State (44-15) vs. No. 4 New Mexico State (24-32), 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 4

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, TBD

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, TBD

Sunday, June 5

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, TBD

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, TBD

Sunday, June 6

Game 7: If Necessary (Based on Game 6 Results), TBD