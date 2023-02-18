Vegas vs Arlington XFL Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Las Vegas Vipers take on the Arlington Renegades as the XFL kicks off on Saturday, February 18.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Vegas vs Arlington streaming live online:

Vipers vs Renegades Preview

The Arlington Renegades and Las Vegas Vipers meet as the XFL returns to action on Saturday for the first time since COVID-19 led to its shutdown.

Arlington has some recognizable names, including head coach Bob Stoops at the helm. Stoops coached the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2016 and served as interim head coach in 2021. He led the Sooners to a national title in 2000 and 10 Big 12 Conference titles. Stoops coached the first season in the XFL in 2020 before COVID curtailed it.

“Well, I enjoyed it the first time. I really enjoy the football piece of this,” Stoops told The Athletic. “It’s fantastic. It’s different than previous jobs. I don’t have academic meetings, I don’t have compliance meetings, I don’t have recruiting meetings. It’s just football on the field with a bunch of guys that love football, so it’s fun. It’s fun working with these players that are older and really understand football and pick it up quickly. So all of it’s been a great experience.”

Besides Stoops, the Renegades have familiar names on the field with former NFL players Will Hill and Marquette King. Hill played safety for the New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens from 2012 to 2015. He bounced around the CFL and start-up leagues in recent years.

King punted for the then-Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos from 2012 to 2018. He also played in the XFL during the 2020 season.

Las Vegas likewise has some notable names, including head coach Rod Woodson. One of the NFL’s all-time great safeties, Woodson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1987 to 1996 followed by short stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Ravens, and Raiders. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens along with 11 Pro Bowl appearances and six All-Pro honors.

“He’s a legend so obviously he’s got a lot of knowledge,” Vipers defensive back Maurice Smith said via XFL.com. “We respect him as a former player but also as a coach and as a man.”

Notable Vipers players who played in the NFL include wide receivers Martavis Bryant and Geronimo Allison plus linebacker Vic Beasley. Bryant played wide receiver for the Steelers from 2014 to 2017 and then the Raiders in 2018. He played in the CFL for two seasons after that.

Allison played for the Green Bay Packers from 2016 to 2019, and he spent two seasons with the Detroit Lions in 2020 and 2021. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 but didn’t make the cut for the team.

Beasley played for the Falcons from 2015 to 2019 followed by time with the Tennessee Titans and Raiders in 2020. Beasley notably made a Pro Bowl in 2016.

Neither the Vipers nor the Renegades field a starting quarterback with NFL game experience, but both signal callers had notable college careers. Renegades quarterback Drew Pitt threw for 9,062 yards and 68 touchdowns for Ball State in three seasons. Vipers quarterback Luis Perez led Texas A&M-Commerce to the NCAA Division II championship in 2017.