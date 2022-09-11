How to Stream Vikings Games Online Without Cable

The Minnesota Vikings begin a new era with first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell on September 11.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Vikings market, you can watch a live stream of every game on FuboTV, which includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best option if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Vikings games streaming live online in 2022:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You Live in the Vikings Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Vikings games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Vikings games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: NFL Network, which will have one Vikings game in 2022, isn’t available on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Vikings games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Vikings games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Vikings games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Vikings Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Vikings games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Vikings games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Vikings games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Vikings games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Season Preview

The Minnesota Vikings moved on from head coach Mike Zimmer this offseason and brought in Kevin O’Connell from the Los Angeles Rams.

O’Connell served as the offensive coordinators for the Rams last season when the team won Super Bowl LVI. The Vikings hope that O’Connell can bring similar success to Minnesota.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins enters his fifth season with the team. Cousins notably arrived amid hopes for a Super Bowl run in 2018, but he has only delivered one playoff win at this point.

While Cousins hasn’t led the Vikings to the Lombardi Trophy yet, he has piled on the offense — especially the past two years with more than 4,000 yards passing and 33 or more touchdowns. He has a host of talented skill players around him to keep the success going in 2022.

Minnesota looks to get back on track defensively, which faded in Zimmer’s final three years with the team. The Vikings made key moves in the offseason with hopes to look more like the record-setting unit in 2017 versus the recent decline.

Even if the Vikings put everything together in terms of execution this season, the NFC North Division looks as tough as ever. The Green Bay Packers have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back. The Chicago Bears look to improve with second-year quarterback Justin Fields, and the Vikings rarely win in Chicago to begin with. The Detroit Lions look poised to improve significantly this season, too, with quarterback Jared Goff and prized rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

Offensive Outlook

Cousins can rely on running back Dalvin Cook again to produce big yardage on the ground this season. Cook rushed for 1,159 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson emerged as one of the best young wideouts in the league last year. The former LSU star caught 108 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Adam Thielen can still play. He caught 67 passes for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns last year.

Tight end Irv Smith Jr. returns from injury, which could make a big difference in the Vikings’ passing game. Smith caught 90 passes for 676 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two full seasons with the team.

Defensive Outlook

The Vikings have key players back such as linebacker Danielle Hunter and safety Harrison Smith. Minnesota adding nose tackle Harrison Phillips and linebacker Jordan Hicks could help.

Special Teams Outlook

Kicker Greg Joseph will be looked to for producing points, and punter Ryan Wright can help the field position game. Jalen Reagor will return punts, and Kene Nwangu will return kicks.