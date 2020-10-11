How to Watch Vikings vs Seahawks on Roku, Firestick or Other Device

The Minnesota Vikings (1-3) look to beat Russell Wilson for the first time ever when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-0) Sunday night.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC. If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Seahawks on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other device:

Vikings vs Seahawks Preview

The Vikings are 0-4 against Seattle during the Mike Zimmer era, and Wilson boasts a 6-0 career mark against Minnesota. The Seahawks quarterback has started the season white-hot yet again, completing 75.2 percent of his passes (which currently leads the league) for 1,285 yards, 16 touchdowns and two interceptions. Stopping Wilson will be key for the Vikings in this game, because it will be a very long night if they don’t.

Minnesota is coming off its first win of the season, holding on to a 31-23 victory over a struggling Houston Texans team last Sunday. The Vikings ran the ball exceptionally well against the Houston defense, with Dalvin Cook running the ball 27 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins also played better than he had in previous weeks. He completed over 72 percent of his passes against the Texans (his completion percentage on the season is 62 percent) and it was the first game this season where he didn’t throw an interception. He’s looking to carry that momentum over to Sunday night’s game, which he sees as a solid opportunite for his team to make some noise.

“It’s a great opportunity. Any time you can go on the road and play a really good football team, you have a great opportunity to do something special and get our season continuing on the right track. We look forward to that,” Cousins said this week.

It won’t be easy against the Seahawks, who boast the third-best offense in the league — but they’re also giving up more yards than any other NFL team, so Cousins and company will have their opportunities.

Wilson said this week that he expects to constantly be looking out for Minnesota’s two playmaking safeties, Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris.

“I think it’s all about the safety play they have in terms of Harrison and Harris too,” he said on Thursday. “I think both of those guys, they can make so many plays and I think they’re so decisive, they’re confident in their play, they disguise really well, all those different things and so it’ll be a little game of cat and mouse, which we always have fun with.”

Injury-wise, rookie kickoff returner K.J. Osborn will miss the game for the Vikings, while corners Holton Hill and Kris Boyd are questionable. For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams will not play, while linebacker Jordyn Brooks, corner Quinton Dunbar, guard Mike Iupati, safety Lano Hill and running back Carlos Hyde are all listed as questionable.