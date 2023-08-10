Vikings vs Seahawks Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Minnesota Vikings will head to Lumen Field in Seattle to take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 1 2023 preseason matchup on Thursday, August 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

If you live in the Vikings or Seahawks market, the game will be televised on a local channel, which varies depending on your city. If you live outside of those markets, the game will be televised on NFL Network.

No matter where you live (with a few exceptions, which are noted below), you can watch a live stream of the game with a free trial of FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of how to do it:

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on DirecTV Stream): Rochester, MN (KTTC CW-10.2); La Crosse, WI (WLAX Fox-25); Eau Claire, WI (WEUX Fox-48); Yakima, WA (KCYU Fox-41); Tri-Cities, WA (KFFX Fox-11); Eugene, OR (KEVU MyTV-23); Honolulu, HI (KFVE 5); Pocatello, ID (KPVI NBC-6)

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW and MyTV (select markets) are included in every one, while NFL Network is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Vikings vs Seahawks live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Exceptions (areas where the game is on a channel that is not included on FuboTV): Rochester, MN (KTTC CW-10.2); Bismarck, ND (KFYR Fox-5.2); Minot, ND (KMOT Fox-10.2); Sioux Falls, SD (KSFY ABC-13); Eau Claire, WI (WEUX Fox-48); Eugene, OR (KEVU MyTV-23); Honolulu, HI (KFVE 5)

You can watch a live stream of your local ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV (select markets) channels, NFL Network and 100-plus other live-TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up, you can watch the Vikings vs Seahawks live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Applicable areas: Mankato, MN; Cedar Rapids, IA; Des Moines, IA

If the game is on CBS in your area and you’ve already used up your free trials for the above options, Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel via the Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Vikings vs Seahawks live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Applicable areas: Mankato, MN; Cedar Rapids, IA; Des Moines, IA

Another option if the game is on CBS and you’ve used up the other free trials, you can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Vikings vs Seahawks live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Vikings vs Seahawks live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Vikings vs Seahawks Preview

Both the Vikings and the Seahawks made the playoffs last year, and both will be looking to make repeat appearances again. It all starts here, as preseason games are crucial for teams when it comes putting together their final 53-man rosters.

On the Vikings’ side, while starting quarterback Kirk Cousins won’t play in this one, the team will have a rookie under center worth keeping an eye on. The Vikings selected QB Jaren Hall out of BYU in Round 5 of the NFL draft this year, and the rookie signal-caller will likely take the bulk of Minnesota’s offensive snaps under center.

One of the more intriguing players Hall will be throwing to is rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison, another rookie selected by Minnesota. Addison was taken in the first round out of USC, and big things are expected from him as he carves out his role alongside Justin Jefferson and‎ K.J. Osborn.

Heading into this one, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell made it clear he and his staff will be using the preseason to determine where things stand with every player.

“The first one where we’re very much into the meat of the competition phase of training camp,” O’Connell said about the team’s first depth chart. “I would not over-evaluate any one particular area. We’ve got a lot of jobs guys are still fighting for and we’re going to allow not only our practices, but joint practices and preseason games to play out before we make any final determinations.”

On the other side, Seattle’s starting quarterback, Geno Smith is expected to start, although it’s unclear how long he’ll stay in the game. Odds are, it won’t be long.

“We’ve tested the secondary extensively with the ball downfield and he’s been able to handle all that,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said about his QB’s arm so far this preseason. “He’s been aggressive – very aggressive. He’s really confident. He had a beautiful day (in practice last Sunday). It’s not just dinking the ball around; we’re throwing the ball all over the yard and he’s able to handle all the situations.”

This will be the fifth preseason meeting since 2016 between these two teams, with the Vikings winning three of four played between 2016-19. Minnesota in Seattle last met in the preseason in 2019, when Minnesota one, 25-19.