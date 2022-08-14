Vikings vs Raiders Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in preseason action on Sunday, August 14.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised locally on different channels depending on the city: FOX (KMSP-9) in Minneapolis, FOX (KVVU-5) in Las Vegas, and either ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CW or MyTV in other local markets (full list here). It will also be televised on NFL Network for anyone out of market.

If you don’t have cable and you live in market, FuboTV and DirecTV Stream are your best options, as they have all the local channels in most markets and both come with a free trial.

If you live out of market, FuboTV and Sling TV both include NFL Network and are our recommended options.

Here’s a more complete rundown and some other ways you can watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Raiders:

Vikings vs Raiders Preview

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins won’t play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to COVID-19.

Instead, the Vikings will get a good look at 2021 draft pick Kellen Mond under center. The former Texas A&M star appeared in one game last season, throwing three passes. Vikings backup Sean Mannion will start the game first, however, according to Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

“It’s my belief the coaching staff doesn’t want to expose him to reps against first team players. The deeper depth chart guys Mond plays against the better,” SKOR North’s Judd Zulgad wrote via Twitter.

Las Vegas’ defense has one preseason game under it’s belt, too. The Raiders played the first preseason game of 2022 in a 27-11 win over Jacksonville at the Hall of Fame Game on August 4.

“It was a unique opportunity, very grateful that I had it,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said via The Associated Press. “It’s the first time I’ve been to this Hall of Fame game it in 22 years. To have an opportunity to do that with him here, my family and people who helped me along the way, it was a special night for them. I really savored it.”

Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr won’t play again, which gives more reps to backups Jarrett Stidham, Nick Mullens, and Chase Garbers. Once considered a potential heir apparent to Tom Brady in New England, Stidham joined McDaniels, a former Patriots assistant coach, in Las Vegas.

“Great kid, smart, works hard at the game,” McDaniels said via The Associated Press. “Understands what he’s trying to do, ran the offense pretty efficiently the other night. Took care of the ball, made some plays with his legs. I see him as a young player who’s continuing to develop and improve. We have not reached his peak yet. We have a lot of players on our team I’d say that about, but certainly, Jarrett is one of them.”

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah gets to face his former team on Sunday as he looks to carve out a bigger role in the backfield. Abdullah played sparingly in Minnesota between 2018 and 2021.

“You just take it one day at a time,” Abdullah said via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “That’s what my father has always told me. You can’t live too much in the future, that breeds anxiety. You can’t live too much in the past, that breeds depression. Just staying present. Keeping everything that’s right in front of you, which is what you can control.”