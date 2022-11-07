How to Watch Villanova vs La Salle Basketball Online for Free

A new era for Villanova basketball tips off when the Wildcats face La Salle on Monday, November 7.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch La Salle vs Villanova streaming live online:

La Salle vs Villanova Preview

Villanova begins the post Jay Wright era as the Wildcats tip off the season against La Salle on Monday.

Wright, the Wildcats’ longtime head coach, stepped down after last season. He enjoyed a lot of success with Villanova from 2001 to 2022. That included two national titles in 2016 and 2018 plus another two Final Four appearances in 2009 and 2022.

“Retirement for me means just retiring from being the head basketball coach at Villanova. That’s all. I am doing some other things,” Wright previously told USA Today. “I am working with our president at the university level as his assistant. I’m enjoying that. Just being able to enjoy other aspects of the university: academic, social. Things I really didn’t get to do as much. I will probably do some other things this year that I am looking into, but just not have that full-time responsibility of overseeing the basketball program.”

Kyle Neptune takes over as head coach of the Wildcats this season, and he makes his debut against La Salle. A former Wildcats assistant coach, Neptune left to coach Fordham for a season before Villanova athletic director Mark Jackson called him about the job, per USA Today’s Scooby Axson.

“When we had conversations about a succession plan and what we were going to do about the future, it just kept pointing back to Kyle,” Jackson said per Axson. “Kyle had deep roots with our current roster, with our academic community. If you want stability and you want someone that understands the culture, the foundation and the principles of Villanova, nobody knew that better than Kyle.”

Neptune coached the Fordham Rams to a 16-16 mark last season, but now he inherits a Villanova program that’s been a consistent winner and perennial tournament team. The Wildcats enter the season ranked No. 16 in the country.

“He is a really smart guy basketball wise and in terms of his emotional IQ, he’s smart. I like the way he has handled everything in his career,” Wright said per Axson. “And this is his next challenge and I expect him to handle this extremely well also. It’s always difficult when you take over any job. The good thing is he is in a unique situation in that he’s taking over a new team following a year where he took over a new team.”

La Salle comes off of an 11-19 season and seeks to open the new season with an upset. That will be a tall order for the Explorers as the Wildcats lost at home only once last season.