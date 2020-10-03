How to Watch Virginia vs Clemson Football Without Cable

The Clemson Tigers (2-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) square off Saturday in a rematch of last year’s ACC Championship.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Virginia vs Clemson online for free:

Virginia vs Clemson Preview

The Tigers last played two weeks ago, winning a 49-0 blowout over Citadel that saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence throw for three scores on just nine passing attempts before taking a seat on the bench alongside star running back Travis Etienne, who had 68 yards on eight carries.

They’ll be facing a Virginia defense that forced a whopping seven turnovers during their debut against Duke last week. It was Duke’s third game, but the Cavaliers’ first, so rust wasn’t too much of an issue for Bronco Mendenhall’s team.

“The number of turnovers certainly affected the game and that’s a credit to our defensive players, but [also] our defensive staff. So, I think seven is the most that I’ve ever been part of, and certainly, to have all the things that have gone into this year’s season opener and to be able to do that in game one, against a team that was their third game, I think makes it even more impressive,” Mendenhall said.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong went 24 for 45 for 269 yards, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win, his lone start under center. He also ran the ball 10 times for 47 yards and a score, and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney saw enough from the sophomore quarterback to toss a pretty impressive comparison his way.

“He’s a challenge. He’s a problem. He’s a really good player,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said about Armstrong. “He looks like a young Steve Young out there. Lefty, crafty, creative, extends plays, tough runner, really good size, accurate thrower, really has no fear. Puts the ball up and trusts his guys to make competitive plays.”

Swinney may also get a few headaches from Virginia running back Wayne Taulapapa, who had 95 yards on 16 carries and two scores against Duke.

It will likely be Clemson’s defense that will determine the flow of the game against Armstrong, though. Lawrence and Etienne will undoubtedly get their shots, but the real question lies in whether Armstrong will be able to ignite his offense against a Tigers team that has given up just 13 points in two games.

Clemson won the last meeting between these two teams, a 62-17 beat down in the ACC Championship last season. The Tigers are 28.5 point favorites in this one.