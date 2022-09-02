Virginia Tech vs ODU Live Stream: How to Watch For Free

The Brent Pry Era in Blacksburg gets underway on Friday night when Virginia Tech opens its 2022 season on the road against in-state foe Old Dominion.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Virginia Tech vs Old Dominion streaming live online:

Va Tech vs ODU Preview

Play

College Football Highlights: Old Dominion upsets No. 13 Virginia Tech | ESPN Old Dominion came into their meeting against No. 13 Virginia Tech sitting at 0-3 and used a 28-point fourth quarter to pull off the 49-35 upset. Monarchs QB Blake LaRussa throws for 495 yards, four touchdowns and runs for another in the win. ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC… 2018-09-23T01:47:12Z

This is only the fourth ever matchup between the Monarchs and Hokies, with Virginia Tech holding a 2-1 advantage over Old Dominion. The 2018 game was a 49-35 upset of the Monarchs over the then-13th ranked Hokies, but the Hokies won in 2017 and 2019. In the history of the series, the home team has won each time.

In the pre-game press conference, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry said that he is “excited as anybody” to see the Hokies take the field, according to HokieSports.com.

Pry continued:

I’m excited as anybody to see our team play. See what guys bring into the stadium and the positives. I know there will be adversity, there will be things that we have to get better at, but I’m anxious. We’ve squared off against each other and competed against each other for quite some time now. So, it’s nice to have an opponent, other than the maroon and orange to go out and work against. So, we’re excited about the ballgame. We’ve got to finish out our preparation this week. I think it’s a heck of a challenge. And ultimately, I know [Old Dominion head coach] Ricky Rahne firsthand. I know a bunch of his staff. These are good football coaches that will have this team well prepared for us. On top of that, he knows our defensive system. He knows our structure is familiar with us offensively. There’s much familiarity between our two programs. And then obviously, there’s some history there. So, it’s a great opener.

Pry also said that opening on the road with a new staff is going to be very telling.

“Who are we really? How do we truly respond to adversity? There’s nothing like the true game environment to answer a lot of these questions. We think we have a pretty good idea on some guys who have been there, that are battle tested, but as a unit, as a team, we don’t know,” said Pry.

He added, “Obviously, the development and implementation of a culture have been at the top of our list from day one with this football team. You’re going to see signs of that throughout this first ballgame. I’m excited for that piece of growth, development and the things we want for our team. But, there’s going to be some weaknesses. There’s going to be some things that show up that we’ll have to work on. We are still figuring this thing out for real, as far as what type of team we have.”

The Virginia Tech at Old Dominion game kicks off on Friday, September 2 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU.