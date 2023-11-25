VT vs UVA Live Stream: How to Watch 2023 Game Online for Free

The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) head to Scott Stadium to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25.

The game will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

VT vs UVA Live Stream Guide

VT vs UVA 2023 Preview

The winner of this game will take the Commonwealth Cup home, along with bragging rights. The last Cup took place back in 2019, with Virginia winning, 39-30.

Virginia Tech is coming off a 35-28 loss to NC State last week. Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones went 19-30 for 225 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Drones also led Virginia Tech in rushing yards with 51. The Hokies offense went 1-7 on third down, which was a big reason they couldn’t find a way to win.

Va. Tech is putting up 26.2 points and over 376 total yards a game on offense so far this season. On the defensive side, the Hokies are giving up 24.9 points and 325.5 yards a game. Virginia Tech has been solid when it comes to getting into opponents’ backfields, as they’re currently ranked 12th in sacks and 17th in tackles-for-loss.

On the other side, the Cavaliers broke a four-game losing streak last week, beating Duke, 30-27. Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea completed 21-of-30 passes for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Colandrea was also the team’s top rusher in the win with 66 yards on nine carries.

The Cavs are scoring 23.8 points a game at offense this season. Defensively, Virginia is surrendering 31.8 points per contest. Virginia’s season has been a rollercoaster ride. The Cavs started off 0-5 before rattling off a few wins. Another losing streak soon followed.

A win in this game would give Virginia Tech a shot at a bowl game, so the stakes are high for the Hokies. The Cavaliers aren’t in bowl contention.

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Sherree Burruss will serve as analysts during the broadcast.

Virginia vs Virginia Tech: What They’re Saying

“Going to be big because it’s the first time that we get to show and prove. We get to talk about we want to recruit the best players in the state, take ownership of the state. Now we get a chance to settle it on the field. I think that’s important for each program, but then also it’s an opportunity for all of the recruits from the state of Virginia to see both teams showcased.” — Virginia head coach Tony Elliott.

“Always pressure to beat UVa. Always. Doesn’t matter the records. Doesn’t matter this, that or the other. They’re right down the highway. Like I said, a ton of familiarity and I know how much it means to everybody. You guys know I’ve been pretty much 1-0, 1-0. … Well, this is a big 1-0 and I’m not afraid to say it.” — Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry.