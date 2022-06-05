Where to Watch Wales vs Ukraine World Cup Qualifier in USA

Ukraine soccer players show a special sign of honor for their country and then face underdog Wales in World Cup qualifying on Sunday, June 5.

In the United States, the match (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 and will also stream live on ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Wales vs Ukraine live online:

Wales vs Ukraine Preview

Ukraine soccer players will recognize their country’s ongoing war with Russia by hanging a flag in the locker room before Sunday’s World Cup qualifier. Head coach Oleksandr Petrakov, who shared the news, said the flag came from Ukrainian soldiers according to Reuters.

“It is a really hard situation in Ukraine, and not everybody has a chance to watch football, and not everybody watches football because of all the problems,” Petrakov told the media on Saturday per Reuters. “Despite this, we will try to concentrate tomorrow and have a great game.”

Wales, Ukraine’s opponent, likewise will focus on the game while being an underdog of sorts that’s unrelated to the country’s 64-year World Cup drought. Wales recognizes “most of the world want Ukraine to through” to the World Cup, as manager Robert Page put it according to the BBC.

One way that Wales isn’t an underdog is on the field where the team enjoys an 18-game unbeaten streak since November 2018. Wales beat Austria 2-1 in March to meet Ukraine in the World Cup qualifier.

“Sport is sport, and we don’t expect any presents from Wales or an unfair win,” Petrakov said per Reuters. “We know how hard it will be against them. This is the most important match in our lives. We really wish to win, and we will do everything possible to get a victory.”

Ukraine made it to the final qualifier by beating Scotland 3-1 on Wednesday, June 1. Now, Ukraine will seek its first World Cup appearance since 2006.

To win, Ukraine will need to slow down Wales winger Gareth Bale, who leads the team in scoring with 38 goals.

“We’ve only ever played in one World Cup, so this is a stepping stone all of us want to take to play on the biggest level and we have a massive game that we are desperate to win to achieve our goal,” Bale said via The BBC.

“We understand the awful things going on in Ukraine,” Bale added. “Our hearts go out to the kids, families and people of Ukraine. We’ve all felt awful during this time and not been able to do too much. But come tomorrow it’s a game of football. We want to win.”

The winner of the Wales-Ukraine matchup will play the United States in November’s World Cup opener for group play. Wales-Ukraine notably got moved back because of the Russia invasion.