Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies continue their star-studded Western Conference semifinal matchup on Tuesday, May 3.

Game 2 (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TNT (the rest of the games in the series will be on ABC, TNT, ESPN or NBA TV). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Grizzlies online:

Warriors vs Grizzlies Game 2 Preview

The Golden State Warriors look to steal another game on the road after edging the Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 in an entertaining Game 1.

Both teams came into this semifinal series after tightly-contested first-round series. The Grizzlies knocked out the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first round on April 29. The Warriors only had two extra days off though since Game 5 in that opening-round series happened on April 27.

Golden State actually enterd the series a little more banged up with Andrew Iguodala and James Wiseman out. The Grizzlies only have Steven Adams out, and the team has Ziarie Williams designated as questionable.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry started the Grizzlies series strong wth 24 points. After missing the last 18 regular season games, he stayed healthy and effective off the bench in the Nuggets series. Curry posted 28 points per game in that series.

“It seems like every time [Steph] is out for a little bit, he comes back incredibly strong and goes on a tear,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said via Warriors on NBCS. “In hindsight, that could’ve been a blessing in disguise as we headed into the playoffs.”

"It seems like every time [Steph] is out for a little bit, he comes back incredibly strong and goes on a tear. In hindsight, that could've been a blessing in disguise as we headed into the playoffs" pic.twitter.com/QMWd0jcCAo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 29, 2022

Memphis superstar Ja Morant also missed time in the regular season due to injury, but he looked as effective as ever against the Wolves. Morant dropped 30 or more points twice, and he posted a double double in another game. He did it again in Game 1 against the Warriors with 34 points and 10 assists.

“I can be honest right now,” Morant said during the Wolves series via the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I’m not Ja right now. I’m not playing above the rim. Most of the times when I go to the rack, I’m getting bumps. I just got to worry about finishing the bucket instead of worrying about the guys with stripes on.”

Morant and Memphis earned stripes this season with 56 wins, the most by the franchise since 2015, and a No. 2 seed. The Grizzlies made it out of the first round for the first time since Morant joined the team as a highly-touted draft pick in 2019.

Golden State, meanwhile, looks to return to championship form after a few injury-riddled down years ended a dynasty from 2015 to 2019. The Warriors notably beat the Grizzlies in the 2015 Western Conference semifinals on the way to starting the dynasty of three titles in four years.