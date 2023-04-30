Warriors vs Kings Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Sacramento Kings will host the Golden State Warriors in a decisive Game 7 at the Golden 1 Center on April 30, with the winner moving on to the Western Conference semifinals.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Warriors vs Kings streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Warriors vs Kings live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Warriors vs Kings live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Kings live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Warriors vs Kings Game 7 Preview

With their backs against the wall, the Kings handed the Warriors a 118-99 loss on Friday night in Game 6. Playing with a broken finger, De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points, going 10-of-18 from the floor, also dishing out 11 assists. Kings guard Malik Monk paced the team with 28 points off the bench going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, and forward Keegan Murray added 15 points and a team-high 12 rebounds in the win.

Steph Curry finished with a game-high 29 points and Klay Thompson chipped in 22 for the Warriors, but the Splash Brothers couldn’t overcome a poor shooting performance by their team as a whole. The Dubs shot just 37.6 percent from the field (32-85) and 31.3% from downtown, making only 10 of 32 attempts. Sacramento played aggressive from the get go, going up 58-51 at the half and later outscoring Golden State 28-19 in the fourth quarter.

“We wanted to hit first, hit second, hit third, hit last, and I think we did a good job of that tonight,” Fox said after the game. “Especially with our pace, I feel like we were in control basically the entire game tonight. From start to finish, I feel like this is probably the best game that we’ve played this year.”

“We just had a lot of kind of mental errors, and they took advantage of it and grabbed momentum early,” Curry said. “I don’t know if that was an energy thing or a focus thing, or whatever it was, but you have to be able to learn those lessons quickly.”

“I thought we played hard but we didn’t play smart. We didn’t execute our game plan,” Warriors center Kevon Looney added. “We know what we needed to do to win. All the small things, getting back in transition, the box-outs, the turnovers, different things like that, we didn’t execute.”

One thing to watch in this game will be whether Warriors big man Draymond Green, who came off the bench for a third straight game in Game 6, will start or continue in a reserve role. Green, who averaged 8.5 points a game in the regular season, scored 12 points in Game 4 and 21 points in Game 5, both of which Golden State won. If he can turn it up in this one, the Warriors will be hard to beat.

Golden State dropped the first two games of the series in Sacramento before winning Game 5 on the road. The winner of this game will move on to play the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.