Warriors vs Knicks Summer League Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Though they are coming off very different seasons, the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors both boast intriguing collections of young talent. That will be on display in Las Vegas on Friday night when they meet for what should be an entertaining Summer League matchup.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Knicks online, with the first two options offering a free trial:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Warriors vs Knicks live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Warriors vs Knicks live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Warriors vs Knicks live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Warriors vs Knicks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Warriors vs Knicks Summer League Preview

The Warriors and the Knicks had very different seasons. But they both share a need for new blood. The Summer League games will indicate if the need is likely to be met.

The Knicks had a very disappointing 2021-22 season. And the mood of their long-suffering fan base has not been helped by their decision to trade away no. 11 draft pick Ousmane Dieng in exchange for future picks. Still, the future draft picks and the signing of point guard Jalen Brunson point to a brighter future at Madison Square Garden.

Perhaps most importantly, the Knicks have maintained a strong core of young players. Some, like Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, have already become valuable contributors. Others like Deuce McBride and Quentin Grimes seem on the verge of breaking out. The emphasis in Vegas will be on that second group.

McBride and Grimes have a lot to prove. The former scored 15 points a game in the Summer League last year and will want to top that significantly to prove he has made progress. Grimes is also ready to make more impact. He said he plans to “Really come out here and dominate. I feel like I played well last year. Just coming in this year being a second-year guy, I know what to expect; I know how the games are.”

They serve under coach Tom Thibodeau, who vastly prefers veterans to up-and-comers. As a result, McBride got a paltry 9.3 minutes per game and very few shots last season. Grimes got more minutes and points but was not quite an integral part of the rotation last year. Nonetheless, they will try to take advantage of the minutes provided by Summer League coach Dice Yoshimoto, the first Asian-American coach in the history of the NBA.

The Warriors are coming off a somewhat unlikely title season. But Jordan Poole aside, the core of the team is rapidly aging. They need new blood and will be eager to see what their younger players can offer. Fans will be happy to see James Wiseman return, although he will probably miss the Knicks game. Steve Kerr will closely monitor Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to see if the two 19-year-olds are ready to contribute more to the team.

Perhaps most importantly, this will be the first chance to see No. 28 draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. in action. But he is struggling with a left ankle dislocation and may not play either.

But whoever is playing, there will be no shortage of exciting young talent on display as the champions take on the Knicks.