Warriors vs Nuggets Playoffs Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Golden State Warriors are back in the postseason for the first time in three years, where they will face reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Game 1 (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, while the rest of the games in the series will be on ABC, TNT, ESPN or NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Warriors vs Nuggets online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: You can watch every game of the series with DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, ESPN and TNT are included in every one, while NBA TV is in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Warriors vs Nuggets live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You can watch every game of the series with Sling TV

ESPN, ESPN3 (which simulcasts the ABC games) and TNT are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle, while NBA TV is in the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the NBA playoffs, plus you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Nuggets live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You won’t be able to watch the games on TNT

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the “Sports Plus” add-on for NBA TV, but you can include the main package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Warriors vs Nuggets live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the ESPN games via their app or website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

Note: You won’t be able to watch the games on NBA TV

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of the bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Warriors vs Nuggets live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch games via the ESPN or TNT apps or websites. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Warriors vs Nuggets Preview

Two of the league’s top stars face off in a marquee first-round matchup when Stephen Curry and the third-seeded Golden State Warriors take on Nikola Jokic and the sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Warriors are back in the postseason for the first time since 2019 when they capped a remarkable run of five straight NBA Finals appearances, which included three championships (2015, 2017, 2018). The Nuggets are making their fourth straight postseason appearance and will be looking to win their first NBA title in franchise history this spring.

Here’s a look at the tale of the tape heading into one of the most-anticipated first-round matchups in this year’s NBA Playoffs:

No. 3 Golden State Warriors (53-29)

The Warriors finished an up-and-down regular-season campaign with a tie for the third-best record in the NBA. The Dubs got out to a scorching start, winning 18 of their first 20 games and they held the best mark in the NBA through January 3rd.

However, injuries began to mount for the former three-time champions, with Draymond Green missing 29 games due to a disc injury in his lower back and two-time MVP Stephen Curry missing the last month with a sprained ligament in his left foot.

Curry, the team’s leading scorer at 25.5 points per game, is expected to return to face the Nuggets, but his health will be a key component of the series.

The other half of the “Splash Brothers” duo, guard Klay Thompson, returned this year after missing the last two and a half seasons with knee and Achilles injuries. The five-time All-Star averaged 20.4 points per game in 32 contests and turned it on down the stretch, scoring 36, 33 and 41 in his last three games.

The championship trio of Curry, Green and Thompson have only played 11 minutes together on the floor all season, but if all three can be present for the postseason, the Warriors will be a tough out in any series.

A few Warriors will be taking the court in the playoffs for the first time in their careers, including Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Damion Lee, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Juan Toscano-Anderson. The third-year shooting guard Poole came on strong while filling in for Curry down the stretch. The 22-year-old averaged 25.8 points and 6.2 assists per game in the 12 contests that Curry was sidelined due to injury in the regular season’s final few weeks.

No. 6 Denver Nuggets (48-34)

The Nuggets return to the playoffs for the fourth straight season and are just two years removed from a run to the Western Conference Finals.

The reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic carried the team on his shoulders this season with the absence of two of their best players, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Murray missed the entire season while recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered at the end of the regular season last year and Porter Jr. underwent back surgery after playing in just nine games.

Jokic may hoist the MVP trophy once again after a season that saw him rank sixth in the NBA in scoring (27.1 ppg), second in rebounding (13.8 rpg) and eighth in assists (7.9 apg). The four-time All-Star became the first player in NBA history to record over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

“That’s what makes him special, it’s pick your poison,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said as his team prepared to take on Jokic. “He can score one-on-one down on the block, brilliant passer. Biggest thing for us is we can’t give up the easy stuff.”

The Nuggets supporting cast, including second-leading scorer Aaron Gordon and third-leading scorer Will Barton will have to step up if the team hopes to go on a deep run this postseason. Gordon is averaging 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and Barton is tallying 14.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Warriors vs. Nuggets First Round Schedule